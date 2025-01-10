Apple is working on a new Invites app, hints iOS 18.3 beta

Want free Samsung credits? Here's $50 worth to get you started. Reserve your interest in Samsung's new Galaxy lineup with your email—no purchase required. Enjoy up to $1,250 savings and a chance to win $5K in Samsung credit. Reserve Now

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Apple could be working on a brand-new application that will help users organize meetings and in-person events, courtesy of a coder discovered in the latest iOS 18.3 developer beta.

The folks at 9to5Mac first spotted the code. Apparently, the app is called “Invites.”

What is Apple’s new Invites app?

According to the report, the new app will show users a list of people invited to an event and notify the user about attendance confirmation. The code also suggests that Apple may integrate the app with iCloud.

Image: KnowTechie

What is most interesting is that the application uses Apple’s previously unused GroupKit daemon, which handles database models for a group of people.

At this point, we know very little about this new application. It could be a standalone app, or Apple could integrate it with an existing application.

Whatever it may be, the Invites app could be useful with its event-related features. We currently have that in the Calendar app, which manages everything with a relatively simple interface.

That said, the app’s release is still uncertain. The code first appeared in the iOS 18.2 beta but was removed from the final release.

Now, the same codes are back again, which could hint that the company is just experimenting with things and not planning a new app.

Either way, the iOS 18.3 and iPadOS 18.3 developer betas were released on Tuesday. These new updates don’t include any Apple Intelligence features, as Apple is focusing on bug fixes and minor tweaks with them.

However, if you were expecting more Apple Intelligence features, you would have to wait for the iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4 updates.

What do you think about a dedicated iOS app for invites? Would you use it? Tell us your thoughts in the comments, down below, or via our Twitter or Facebook.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news