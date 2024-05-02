iOS 18 to bring improved task management to iPhone

Apple is all set to preview iOS 18 at its annual developer conference, WWDC 2024, slated for June 10, if It follows its usual tradition.

Even though the company has yet to confirm anything, we know a fair bit of details about the iOS 18 update and what modifications it may bring to Apple’s renowned mobile platform, and the new leak suggests a giant leap for the Calendar app.

iOS 18 was already rumored to bring AI-powered features to Apple’s mobile platform, Home Screen changes are on the way, and four apps (Notes, Mail, Photos, and Fitness) are getting revamped.

According to the latest report by AppleInsider, the Calendar app is also getting modifications courtesy of the iOS 18 update.

A promising update for the Calendar app with iOS 18

Image: Unsplash

According to the report, Apple is ready to bring task support to the Calendar app by closely integrating it with the existing Reminders app. There will be no need to launch the Reminders app separately.

As usual, the publication cites people familiar with the pre-release version of iOS 18 for this info and claims the same change is coming with macOS 15.

Tapping or right-clicking an area within the Day, Week, or Month views in pre-release versions of the new Calendar app will reveal an option that prompts the user to either set a reminder or schedule an event,” the report explains. “Both can be scheduled from the same UI element, allowing for greater convenience.

The report also confirms that users will have to add a title and note or tag to set a reminder through the Calendar app.

However, we still need to consider this is just a leaked report and not an official confirmation from Apple. So, in the end, the plan could change.

Either way, the WWDC is just over a month away, and we don’t have to wait long for the official preview. Unfortunately, if the company sticks to its usual schedule, the public release will not come until September, alongside the iPhone 16 series.

