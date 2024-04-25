Apple Watch X redesign may include a thinner motherboard

Apple is rumored to be working on the biggest overhaul to its smartphone lineup yet. Apple’s next smartwatch, rumored to be named Apple Watch X, is expected to feature a new design and band mechanism.

Today’s rumor not only reaffirms speculations about the next-generation Apple Watch redesign but also says it will free up more space inside.

Now, Apple may take this chance to make its next smartwatch thinner or leave it as it is and add more components.

Digitimes reports that the next generation will use a new resin-coated copper (RCC) motherboard design.

New Apple Watch X rumors

If Digitimes’s report sounds familiar, you are not wrong. Previously, renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported that the 2025 iPhone 17 will use a new RCC mainboard.

At the time, Kuo even highlighted the benefits of an RCC motherboard, including the reduced thickness of the motherboard.

Kuo also said the RCC motherboard makes drilling easier as there’s no fiberglass in it.

Hence, we may see similar benefits from an Apple Watch with an RCC motherboard.

Either way, everything comes down to Apple. Only the future will tell whether the company will make the Apple Watch X slimmer or add more components.

Bloomberg seems adamant about a thinner Apple Watch X and even said a system for its magnetic band is also coming.

However, it also means your existing Watch bands collection won’t fit the unreleased Apple Watch X.

It also remains to be seen whether the Apple Watch X will debut in 2024. Apple may push it back to 2025 due to the innovations it’s trying to bring with the new Apple Watch.

