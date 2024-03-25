iOS 18 could feature a more customizable home screen

iOS 18 is rumored to arrive with significant AI enhancements and a redesigned UI. Now, a recent report says Apple will make the iOS 18 home screen “more customizable.”

The report comes from the latest edition of Bloomberg’s Power On newsletter.

In the newsletter, Mark Gurman says that users should expect changes to the iPhone home screen after the iOS 18 update. However, the reporter hasn’t shared any details.

MacRumors also chimed in, stating that the iOS 18 will introduce the ability to place app icons more freely.

iOS 18 will focus heavily on AI and will be more customizable

According to previous rumors, Apple’s iOS 18 will be its most ambitious update ever, with a heavy focus on AI.

Apple is reportedly working on AI-powered features for its mobile operating system, and if the recent rumors are accurate, the company may implement Google’s Gemini chatbot into its OS.

Although Apple is one of the most advanced companies in the world, its products come with state-of-the-art technologies. The company is just playing catch-up at this moment with other tech giants.

According to Gurman, the next version of Apple’s mobile operating system will include multiple AI features to help manage your daily life.

Previous reports indicated Apple could introduce an improved Siri, AI-generated playlists for Apple Music, smart reply suggestions in iMessage, and more.

iOS 18 will be announced at the WWDC 2024 in June, alongside Apple’s other operating systems – iPadOS 18, watchOS 11, visionOS 2.0, and a new version of macOS.

If Apple follows its usual schedule, then a developer version of these operating systems will be released soon after the announcement, and the public release will happen in the fall, alongside the iPhone 16 series.

