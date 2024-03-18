Apple’s big iOS 18 AI push could be powered by Google Gemini

Apple is reportedly in talks with Google to incorporate its Gemini AI engine into the iPhones.

The AI wars have begun, and every company is now looking to somehow use AI features in their products.

We have seen the Google Pixel 8 series and the Galaxy S24 series incorporate AI features, which gave them an edge over the competitors, and now, it seems Apple intends to join the game.

According to the latest report from Bloomberg, the iPhone maker is currently talking with Google to use the Gemini AI engine on iPhones. The companies are negotiating to let the iPhone company use Gemini to power a few generative AI features coming with iOS 18.

A partnership makes sense as Apple’s own AI model may need more time

According to the report, the Cupertino firm plans to discuss the same with OpenAI. However, if Apple’s deal with Google materializes, it would be upon the already-existing agreements to default Google search engine on iPhones.

That said, the companies are yet to decide the terms of the agreement, the branding, and the ways of implementation.

However, there’s still room for OpenAI’s ChatGPT, and the company may even for multiple partners.

Apple is already rumored to be working on its own AI models for iOS 18, codenames Ajax. However, Ajax is rumored to be inferior to what Google and other competitors offer.

Hence, a partnership.

According to the Bloomberg report, Apple’s AI model will handle on-device, while its AI partners will tackle cloud-based AI solutions.

Either way, we don’t have enough details at this point to make any assumptions. So, our only choice is to wait for the WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference) 2024, slated for June, for the company to reveal all its AI secrets.

