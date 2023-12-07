Google’s new ChatGPT competitor, Gemini, rolls out to the masses

Google’s newest AI model, Gemini, is strutting onto the scene, and she’s ready to rock your world. She’s got smarts, she’s got style, and she’s about to become your new best friend.

Google’s latest brainchild, Gemini, is split into three tiers: Nano, Pro, and Ultra. It’s like a trio of genius siblings, each with their own special skills.

Bard, Google’s chatbot, is now running on Gemini Pro, which is like the middle child who’s just hit their stride. But the big news here is that Gemini is also making her grand debut on Google’s Pixel 8 Pro smartphones.

The Pixel 8 Pro is the first Android smartphone to be powered by Gemini Nano, an efficient version of Google’s new AI model designed to run on devices like smartphones.

The large language model will breathe new life into the Recorder app on the Pixel 8 Pro, offering a Gemini-powered summary of your recorded convos, interviews, presentations, and other audio.

The most advanced version of Gemini, Gemini Ultra, is touted as the top dog, expected to outperform even human experts on certain tests. Google is promising big things with this one, including making Bard more intuitive and better at tasks that involve planning.

One of the more interesting applications of Gemini is a collaboration with YouTuber Mark Rober, who used Gemini Pro to build a highly accurate paper airplane. It’s like arts and crafts meets Skynet.

In the meantime, Gemini Nano is making itself useful by powering the Summarize feature on Android’s Recorder app on Pixel 8 Pros. So, if you’re too busy to listen to that hour-long lecture, Gemini’s got you covered.

Despite all the cool new features and improvements, Gemini will have limited capabilities on the Pixel 8 Pro, well, at least. for the time being.

But Google’s got big plans for Gemini. The company claims that Gemini should outperform GPT-4, and Gemini Ultra is expected to be the best AI on the market upon its release.

So, what’s next for Gemini? Google plans to launch a paid version of Bard that runs on Gemini Ultra early next year. Sounds like Gemini is just getting started, and we can’t wait to see where she goes from here.

Gemini 1.0 is currently being rolled out across various platforms, with Gemini Pro becoming accessible to developers and enterprise customers via the Gemini API in Google AI Studio or Google Cloud Vertex AI starting on December 13.

