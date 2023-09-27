Google is set to launch the Pixel 8 series on October 4. However, we already know almost every detail about Google’s upcoming phones, thanks to multiple elaborate leaks we had in the last few days.

That said, a week before launch, someone managed to get their hands on a Google Pixel 8 Pro and has now shared real-life images holding the phone.

Google Pixel 8 Pro looks grand in matte finish

The latest Pixel 8 Pro leak comes from Facebook. While the posted images aren’t currently available, they showcased the Black variant of the Pixel’s Pro model.

Meanwhile, a previous leak revealed that the Pixel 8 Pro will be launched in three colorways: Black, White, and Blue.

Meet Therabody's All-New TheraFace Mask TheraFace Mask is a breakthrough FDA-cleared LED skincare mask with added tension-relieving vibration therapy. Clinically proven results include firmer, smoother, healthier-looking skin with a visible reduction in fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven tone in as little as 8 weeks Learn More

In the Facebook post, there were only two images, showcasing the front and back of the smartphone.

The first image delivers a good view of the front of the phone. The thinner bezels and flatter screen are instantly noticeable. Also, based on the text on the screen, we assume the leakers are from Vietnam.

Source: Facebook

Of course, the second image reveals the back of the smartphone, and the look aligns with previous leaks and renders.

Learn AI in 5 Minutes a Day. We'll teach you how to save time and earn more with AI. Join 70,000+ free daily readers for trending tools, productivity-boosting prompts, the latest news, and more. Sign up - It's FREE

There’s a pill-shaped cutout housing three cameras on the back. There’s also a flash and what appears to be the new thermometer sensor. The back also looks excellent in the new matte glass finish.

Source: Facebook

Google Pixel 8 Pro’s predecessors, Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 7 Pro, had a glossy finish. So, it looks like Google is heading in a different direction, at least for the Pro. Previous leaks indicate the standard Pixel 8 might still feature a glossy finish.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news