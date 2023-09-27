Google Pixel 8 Pro looks gorgeous in new real-life photos
It looks gorgeous in the matte black finish.
Google is set to launch the Pixel 8 series on October 4. However, we already know almost every detail about Google’s upcoming phones, thanks to multiple elaborate leaks we had in the last few days.
That said, a week before launch, someone managed to get their hands on a Google Pixel 8 Pro and has now shared real-life images holding the phone.
Google Pixel 8 Pro looks grand in matte finish
The latest Pixel 8 Pro leak comes from Facebook. While the posted images aren’t currently available, they showcased the Black variant of the Pixel’s Pro model.
Meanwhile, a previous leak revealed that the Pixel 8 Pro will be launched in three colorways: Black, White, and Blue.
In the Facebook post, there were only two images, showcasing the front and back of the smartphone.
The first image delivers a good view of the front of the phone. The thinner bezels and flatter screen are instantly noticeable. Also, based on the text on the screen, we assume the leakers are from Vietnam.
Of course, the second image reveals the back of the smartphone, and the look aligns with previous leaks and renders.
There’s a pill-shaped cutout housing three cameras on the back. There’s also a flash and what appears to be the new thermometer sensor. The back also looks excellent in the new matte glass finish.
Google Pixel 8 Pro’s predecessors, Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 7 Pro, had a glossy finish. So, it looks like Google is heading in a different direction, at least for the Pro. Previous leaks indicate the standard Pixel 8 might still feature a glossy finish.
