Quick Answer: The best Google Pixel 8 preorder deals include a free Pixel Watch 2 or Pixel Buds Pro with a purchase from Google Store and Best Buy, and up to $800 off with trade-in at Best Buy and Verizon.

It’s that time of year again. The latest shiny object of your affection, the Google Pixel 8, and its more glamorous sibling, the Pixel 8 Pro and the Pixel Watch 2, are finally up for grabs.

The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are packing some serious heat, and they’re loaded to the gills with new features we can’t wait to try out. But let’s not forget, these phones come at a price that makes any bank account squint.

So before you start throwing your hard-earned money at your screen, let’s take a minute to sort through the chaos and find the best deals out there. Because, let’s face it, we all love a good bargain.

Best Buy: Preorder the Meta Quest 3 Get Asgard’s Wrath 2 free when you buy Meta Quest 3. Also, get a 6-month trial of a Meta Quest+ VR subscription when you purchase a 512GB headset. Act fast, limited-time offer. Preorder Now

We spent a considerable amount of time tracking down all the best deals to help you on your preorder journey. So get your preorder in, avoid the lines (and the public), and let’s sift through some of the best Pixel 8 preorder deals.

When can you get your hands on the Pixel 8?

First things first, the Pixel 8 series officially goes on sale to the public on October 12.

But if you’re anything like me and can’t wait to get your hands on the latest tech, preorders start today, October 4. So, mark your calendars, set your alarms, or do whatever it is you do to remember important dates.

Meet Therabody's All-New TheraFace Mask TheraFace Mask is a breakthrough FDA-cleared LED skincare mask with added tension-relieving vibration therapy. Clinically proven results include firmer, smoother, healthier-looking skin with a visible reduction in fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven tone in as little as 8 weeks Learn More

What’s the damage?

Now, let’s talk about the elephant in the room: the price tag.

The Pixel 8 starts at a cool $699, while the Pixel 8 Pro will set you back by $999. Yup, a grand for a phone. But hey, who am I to judge how you spend your money?

What’s the hype all about?

These aren’t just your run-of-the-mill smartphones. The Pixel 8 series is engineered by Google and built with AI at its core, promising a more helpful and personal experience.

Here’s what you’re getting for your money:

Design and Display

Both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro sport a polished look with softer silhouettes, beautiful metal finishes, and recycled materials. The Pixel 8 Pro boasts a 6.7-inch Super Actua display, Google’s brightest yet.

The Pixel 8 isn’t far behind with its 6.2-inch Actua display, which is 42% brighter than the Pixel 7’s display. So, whether you’re scrolling through Instagram or binge-watching your favorite show, these phones promise a visual treat.

Source: Made By Google

New Sensors

The Pixel 8 Pro comes with a new temperature sensor, a first for smartphones.

This sensor can quickly scan an object to get its temperature. Checking if your pan is hot enough for that perfect sear or if your baby’s bottle is just the right temperature has never been easier.

Camera Upgrades

Both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro feature powerful, upgraded camera systems for stunning photo and video quality. Every camera on the Pixel 8 Pro has been upgraded.

The main camera captures better photos and videos in low-light settings, the bigger ultrawide lens delivers even better Macro Focus, and the telephoto lens captures 56% more light.

The Pixel 8 isn’t far behind with the same updated main camera and a new ultrawide lens that enables Macro Focus.

Image: Google

AI-Driven Features

The Pixel 8 series introduces game-changing editing tools powered by Google’s Tensor G3 chip. The ‘Best Take’ feature uses an on-device algorithm to create a blended image from a series of photos to get everyone’s best look.

The ‘Magic Editor’ in Google Photos, an experimental editing experience, uses generative AI to help you bring your photos in line with the essence of the moment you were trying to capture.

Long-Term Software Support

These phones are not just about the present but also about the future. Google promises seven years of software updates for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, including Android OS upgrades, security updates, and regular Feature Drops.

So, you’re not just buying a phone; you’re investing in a device that will stay relevant for years to come.

So, there you have it. The Pixel 8 series isn’t just about the hype; it’s about offering tangible, user-focused features that enhance your smartphone experience.

Whether it’s worth the price tag, well, that’s a decision only you can make. But hey, at least now you know what you’re getting into.

Image: KnowTechie

Where Can You Preorder?

Now, let’s get down to business. Where can you preorder these babies? Here are some of the options:

The Best Deals Out There

Now, let’s look at the deals these retailers are offering:

Google Store: When you buy the Pixel 8 Pro directly from Google, you receive a free Pixel Watch 2 or Pixel Buds Pro. Plus, if you’ve got an old device to trade in, Google offers some competitive deals to sweeten the pot.

Best Buy: Mimicking Google’s offer, Best Buy provides a free Pixel Watch 2 or Pixel Buds Pro with your purchase.



But they take it a step further by offering up to $800 off with an eligible trade-in. That old phone collecting dust might just help you save big on your new Pixel 8.

Verizon: Verizon’s enticing offer includes up to $800 off Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro with select trade-in on qualified Unlimited plans.



Additionally, you receive a free Pixel Watch 2 when you preorder a Pixel 8 Pro on select plans.



Plus, for a limited time, you can get 50% off Pixel Buds with the purchase of a new Pixel 8 and a 15% discount on chargers, select cases, and screen protectors.

T-Mobile: T-Mobile’s deal is hard to resist for those considering a carrier switch.



New and existing customers can get a free Pixel 8 or $800 off the Pixel 8 Pro when adding a line or trading in an eligible device on Go5G Plus, Go5G Next, and eligible business plans.

Target: Target isn’t being left behind in the deal race. With a Pixel 8 Pro pre-order, you get a free Pixel Watch 2. With a Pixel 8, you get a free pair of Pixel Buds Pro earbuds.



This could be a great way for Red Card members to stack up some Target points.

AT&T: AT&T is offering the Google Pixel 8 128GB for $15/mo on a qualifying installment agreement and eligible unlimited wireless service.



If you’re looking to get your hands on the Pixel 8 Pro, AT&T is offering it for free with an eligible trade-in. Remember to trade in your eligible smartphone within 30 days of activation to enjoy this deal.

What can you get for your trade-in? Current trade-in values

If you’re considering trading in an old device and you’re uncertain about the current market conditions, this information should provide you with an idea of what to expect.

However, it’s important to note that these numbers are subject to constant change, so always remember to double-check.

Phone Model Trade-in Value Pixel Phones Pixel 7 Pro $420 Pixel 7 $325 Pixel 6 Pro $400 Pixel 6 $325 iPhone Models iPhone 14 Pro Max $720 iPhone 14 Pro $615 Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Galaxy S23 Ultra Up to $750 Galaxy S23+ & S23 Up to $700

These estimates are for the lowest storage capacity per device and are subject to change based on the condition of the device, the current market, and the specific retailer’s policies.

It’s also worth noting that AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile are offering significant discounts on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro with eligible trade-ins.

It would be best to check directly with these carriers for the most accurate and up-to-date trade-in values.

Remember, a trade-in can significantly reduce the out-of-pocket cost of a new phone, but only if the current deal is worth it. Consider factors like the remaining life of your current device, the cost of the new phone, and the benefits of the new phone’s features.

The best Pixel 8 preorder deals are now in your hands

Now, I know all these deals sound tempting. But remember, there’s no such thing as a free lunch.

Most of these deals come with strings attached, like trade-ins, new lines, or specific plans. So read the fine print, do your homework, and make sure you’re actually getting a good deal.

In the end, whether the Pixel 8 series is worth the hype and the price tag is a decision only you can make. But hey, at least now you know where to find the best deals.

Remember, this tech circus comes around every year. So, if you don’t snag a Pixel 8 this time, there’s always the Pixel 9 to look forward to. Happy shopping, folks.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news