Get Google Pixel 8 free at Verizon, plus $200 when you switch

We’ve got a hot tip that’s going to make your silicon-infused hearts skip a beat. Verizon is practically giving away the new Google Pixel 8, and we’re here to make sure you know all about it.

Yea, you’re not seeing things. You read that right. Verizon is offering the just-released Google Pixel 8 for free.

Yes, the same Google Pixel 8 that boasts a 6.2-inch high-resolution Actua display, advanced image processing, and Google AI at its core.

This isn’t just a phone; it’s a pocket-sized powerhouse. But hold onto your circuit boards because it gets even better.

Meet The All-New Google Pixel Watch 2 Introducing Google's newest smartwatch. Pixel Watch 2 comes with upgraded performance, all-day battery life (with always-on display), new safety features, and more. Preorder today! Check Availability

Get A Free Google Pixel 8 at Verizon, Plus an Extra $200 for Switching The Google Pixel 8 is a feature-rich smartphone offering a 6.2-inch high-resolution display, advanced image processing, and Google AI integration. It boasts robust security features, a long-lasting adaptive battery, and a sleek design that combines functionality and style. What We Like: Exceptional Value: With Verizon's current offer, you're essentially getting a high-end smartphone for free - an unbeatable value for such a feature-packed device.

Advanced Features: The Pixel 8 comes with Google AI, upgraded Pixel Camera, and a high-resolution Actua display, making it a future-proof investment in today's fast-paced tech world.

Long-Lasting Battery: The Adaptive Battery can last over 24 hours, ensuring your phone keeps up with your lifestyle without constant charging.

Easy Switch: Transitioning to the Pixel 8 is hassle-free, as it allows you to transfer contacts, messages, photos, and apps from your old phone in just about 30 minutes. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Verizon is not only handing out these newly launched phones like candy on Halloween, but they’re also throwing in an extra $200 if you switch to them.

That’s right, you get a brand new Google Pixel 8 and two crisp Benjamin Franklins. That’s a deal so good; it feels like we’re pulling a fast one on the laws of economics.

Now, let’s talk about the Google Pixel 8

This device isn’t just a phone; it’s a life companion. With powerful safety features like the Titan M2 security chip and Google Tensor G3, your personal info stays as safe as a kitten in a room full of pillows.

Plus, its Adaptive Battery can last over 24 hours – or up to 72 hours with Extreme Battery Saver. It’s like the Energizer Bunny of smartphones.

Image: KnowTechie

Take Control of Your Health with Fitbit Charge 6! Get accurate insights into your heart rate, calories burned, sleep patterns, and more. Achieve your fitness goals while prioritizing your overall well-being. Check Availability

And let’s not forget about its stunning display. Pixel 8’s 6.2-inch high-resolution Actua display delivers sharp, vivid colors and rich detail. It’s like having a cinema in your pocket.

Plus, it’s beautifully designed with contoured edges, a satin finish, and stylish colors. This phone doesn’t just work hard; it looks good doing it.

Google Pixel 8 free at Verizon – Don’t miss out on your chance

So there you have it. Verizon is basically paying you to take the Google Pixel 8 off their hands. It’s like finding a unicorn at a horse sale.

But remember, this is a limited-time offer. So grab your wallets and sprint, don’t walk, to this deal before it disappears into the ether of missed opportunities.

Best Buy: Preorder the Meta Quest 3 Get Asgard’s Wrath 2 free when you buy Meta Quest 3. Also, get a 6-month trial of a Meta Quest+ VR subscription when you purchase a 512GB headset. Act fast, limited-time offer. Preorder Now

Get A Free Google Pixel 8 at Verizon, Plus an Extra $200 for Switching The Google Pixel 8 is a feature-rich smartphone offering a 6.2-inch high-resolution display, advanced image processing, and Google AI integration. It boasts robust security features, a long-lasting adaptive battery, and a sleek design that combines functionality and style. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Editors Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Meet Therabody's All-New TheraFace Mask TheraFace Mask is a breakthrough FDA-cleared LED skincare mask with added tension-relieving vibration therapy. Clinically proven results include firmer, smoother, healthier-looking skin with a visible reduction in fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven tone in as little as 8 weeks Learn More

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news