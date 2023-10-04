Pre-order the all-new Pixel 8 and get Pixel Buds Pro free

Brace yourselves for a deal that’s as electrifying as a Tesla Cybertruck zooming down a desert highway. We’re talking about the spanking new Google Pixel 8, freshly unveiled and ready to redefine your smartphone experience.

Why is this such a big deal, you ask? Well, not only do you get to pre-order this innovative piece of technology, but you also receive a pair of Pixel Buds Pro absolutely free! That’s right, folks, Google’s generosity knows no bounds.

Pre-Order Now Google Pixel 8 $699 The Google Pixel 8 is a feature-packed smartphone with a robust Google Tensor G3 chip, a high-resolution 6.2-inch display, and an impressive camera system. It offers efficient performance, ample storage, and reliable battery life, making it a solid choice for everyday use.

The Pixel 8 is not just a phone; it’s your helpful companion engineered by Google. It comes packed with an amazing camera, powerful security, and an all-day battery.

With Google AI, you can do more faster – like fixing photos, screening calls, and getting answers. It’s like having a personal assistant who never takes a day off.

The Google Tensor G3 chip is at the heart of the Pixel 8, making it fast and efficient. And with fully upgraded sensors and advanced image processing, the Pixel Camera reveals vivid colors and striking details in any light.

The 6.2-inch high-resolution display delivers sharp, vivid colors and detail, and it has a refresh rate of up to 120Hz for smoother scrolling.

Image: KnowTechie

So, whether you’re catching up on your favorite show or scrolling through your news feed, the Pixel 8 offers a visual treat.

And let’s not forget about the storage. With 128 GB, you have ample space for your contacts, music, photos, and more.

The Adaptive Battery can last over 24 hours, and with Extreme Battery Saver, it can last up to 72 hours. Plus, it charges faster than ever, ensuring that you’re always ready to go.

Pre-order the Google Pixel 8 today for just $699.00 and get a pair of Pixel Buds Pro free. Plus, save up to $800 with a qualifying trade-in. This is a limited-time offer, so don’t wait too long. After all, good things come to those who don’t wait!

So, gear up, Pixel fans! It’s time to embrace the future with the Google Pixel 8. Happy shopping!

