Pixel 8 series brings improvements to its cameras and display

Google made the Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro official today. The $699 Pixel 8 and $999 Pixel 8 Pro are powered by the new Tensor G3 SoC and bring updated cameras and displays.

What’s not changed much is the design, which keeps the camera bar and rounded edges of the Pixel 7 range. That’s fine, although you’ll want a case so it sits on the table better.

The Pixel 8 comes in Obsidian (black), Hazel, and Rose. The Pixel 8 Pro comes in Obsidian, Porcelain (white), and Bay (light blue).

Here’s what’s new on both phones.

The Pixel 8 series gets some big improvements

We’ll get to what’s different between the two phones in a minute, but they both have a common core of Pixel features.

The first thing is that both are powered by the Tensor G3 SoC. The most powerful Pixel chip ever brings Google AI to help you get through your day easier.

That includes detecting and filtering out scam calls and improving video and audio quality.

Both phones come with a seven-year commitment to OS, security, and Pixel Feature Drop updates, the most extended support promise of any Android phone.

They’re also both rated for IP68 dust and waterproofness, have a fingerprint-resistant coating, and use Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front and back for scratch resistance.

The charging port is USB-C 3.2, but without knowing if it’s Gen 1, Gen 2, or Gen 2×2 at least you know it’ll be 5Gbps at a minimum.

The camera system on both phones gets tons of Pixel computational photography smarts, including Ultra HDR, Magic Editor, Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, and soon, Video Boost for HDR+ and color grading for video.

Night Sight will also be coming to video for well-exposed recording, no matter the conditions. Both will launch with Android 14, the first smartphones to use Google’s latest Android OS.

Pixel 8

The smaller of the two Pixels, Google downsized the screen size slightly to 6.2 inches. It keeps the same rounded corners as the Pixel 7 and increases the refresh rate to 120Hz, so you can choose to run at 60Hz or 120Hz.

It’s brighter, too, with 2,000 nits peak brightness and 1,400 nits in HDR. That’s up from the 1,400 nits peak on the Pixel 7, which will help with visibility outdoors.

Battery life should be improved, with a larger 4,575 mAh battery and Google claiming “beyond 24-hour battery life.” You also get 8GB of RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of storage.

And the cameras get upgrades, too. The rear main camera is 50MP with f/1.68 aperture and 1/1.31″ sensor size, which should improve the already great low-light performance. Then there’s a 12MP ultrawide with autofocus and f/2.2 aperture.

Finally, the selfie camera is 10.5MP with f/2.2 aperture and fixed focus.

Pre-order now Google Pixel 8 $699 The Pixel 8 brings upgraded rear cameras, a new display with better color accuracy, and a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling and gaming.

All-day battery

A sharper, more colorful screen with a 120Hz refresh rate

Upgraded cameras with Macro Focus

Pixel 8 Pro

The larger of the two Pixels has a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display with an adaptive refresh rate of between 1-120Hz. That should enable longer battery life, as the screen downclocks when not needed.

It’s also brighter, with 1,600 nits of peak HDR brightness and 2,400 nits of peak brightness. That’s great for visibility outside, especially when trying to get the perfect photo.

And you’ll want to try to get that photo because the Pro-level cameras are powerful. The main camera is 50MP, with f/1.68 aperture and 1/1.31″ image sensor.

Then you get a 48MP ultrawide with f/1.95 aperture and autofocus and a 48MP telephoto with f/2.8 aperture, 5x optical zoom, and up to 30x hybrid zoom. The selfie camera is 10.5MP with f/2.2 aperture with autofocus, so your selfies will be easier to take.

The Tensor G3 is paired with 12GB of RAM on the 8 Pro, with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options.

Pre-order now Google Pixel 8 Pro $999 The Google Pixel 8 Pro brings the biggest camera and display improvements to the range for years, making it the best camera phone Google has ever made.

All-day battery

Brighter screen with 1-120Hz refresh rate

Thermometer

Updated triple-cameras including a 5x optical telephoto and higher-resolution ultrawide

The Pixel 8 and 8 Pro look to be Google’s best phones ever

You can preorder the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro from Best Buy, the Google Store, and other retailers. Retail availability is October 12.

Preordering the Pixel 8 gets you a free pair of Pixel Buds Pro or $200 off the Pixel Watch 2. Preordering the Pixel 8 Pro gets you a free Pixel Watch 2 (Wi-Fi) or Pixel Buds Pro.

