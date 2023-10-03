How to watch the Google Pixel 8 launch event

Rejoice, Google fans, it’s that time of the year again. Get your wallets ready, as Google is ready to unveil the Pixel 8 series, and according to the leaks, this year’s it’s going to be slightly more expensive.

The Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, which have leaked heavily, will be accompanied by the Pixel Watch 2, and the Pixel Buds Pro in two new colors.

Google’s Pixel phones have a niche due to their design and camera capabilities. Also, we don’t have to wait long for the next Pixel smartphones; the event kicks off on October 4th. Here’s how you can watch it live.

When and where to watch the Google Pixel 8 event

While Google will entertain an in-person audience at tomorrow’s event at its New York venue, you can also stream the event live if you can’t be there in person, directly from Google’s events website, or via the YouTube channel.

The Made by Google 2023 event is set to take place on October 4, on a Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET. However, if you live in a different area, here’s a look at the event timing based on the time zone in the U.S.

New York (EDT) – 4 October, 10:00 AM

London (GMT) – 4 October, 3:00 PM

San Francisco (PDT) – 4 October, 7:00 AM

Denver (MDT) – 4 October, 8:00 AM

Austin (CDT) – 4 October, 9:00 AM

New Delhi (IST) – 4 October, 7:30 PM

Beijing (UTC) – 4 October, 7:30 PM, 10:00 PM

Tokyo (JST) – 4 October, 11:00 PM

Sydney (AEST) – 5 October, 1:00 AM

How to watch the Google Pixel 8 event

If you don’t watch to hunt and navigate to find the live stream of the event, we’ve embedded it below just for you. You can directly watch it here, with us.

You can watch the event on any device that supports YouTube. Even if you don’t have the YouTube app, you should be able to watch it in the browser.

Device Check : Make sure you have a compatible device to stream the event. This can be an Android phone or iPhone, iPad and Android tablets, Windows PC, Mac, or even a smart TV.

: Make sure you have a compatible device to stream the event. This can be an Android phone or iPhone, iPad and Android tablets, Windows PC, Mac, or even a smart TV. Mark Your Calendar : Jot down the date and time of the event, or refer to our timings listed above, which cover most major timezones.

: Jot down the date and time of the event, or refer to our timings listed above, which cover most major timezones. Internet Connection: Make sure you have a stable internet connection. There’s quite a few products coming, and you don’t want to miss any!

Got the basics ready? Here’s where you can watch it:

Visit the Google events website : When the day and date rolls around, head over to Google’s events website. It will have the live stream up and running.

: When the day and date rolls around, head over to Google’s events website. It will have the live stream up and running. YouTube: Being Google’s own video streaming service, Google events are also streamed on YouTube, in this case on the Made by Google YouTube channel.

This should be enough. If you want an ad-free experience, you can subscribe to YouTube Premium.

What to expect at the Google Pixel event?

Google keeps its launch event clean and concise, and this year’s won’t be any different. Alongside the Google Pixel 8 series, we’ll see the second generation of its smartwatch, the Google Pixel Watch 2.

Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro

Google teased the Pixel 8 series a few weeks ago, revealing the design in a few colors. While the design of the devices looks slightly different, the Google Pixel 8 series is going to get new features and hardware improvements, likely as listed below.

Google Pixel 8 (Shiba) Google Pixel 8 Pro (Husky) Display 6.2-inch FHD+ OLED, 60Hz to 120Hz refresh rate, 2,000 nits peak brightness (1,400 nits for HDR) 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO OLED, 1Hz to 120Hz refresh rate, 2,400 nits peak brightness (1,600 nits for HDR) Chipset Google Tensor G3 with Titan M2 security chip Google Tensor G3 with Titan M2 security chip Cameras Rear Cameras: 50MP Octa-PD wide camera (OIS) + 12MP ultrawide camera

Front Camera: 10.5MP selfie camera (with PD autofocus) Rear Cameras: 50MP Octa-PD wide camera (OIS) + 64MP Quad-PD ultrawide camera + 48MP Quad-PD telephoto camera with Super Res Zoom up to 30x (OIS)

Front Camera: 10.5MP selfie camera (with PD autofocus) RAM & Storage 8GB LPDDR5X RAM & 128GB/256GB storage (UFS 3.1) 12GB LPDDR5X RAM & Up to 1TB storage in the US, up to 512GB storage globally (UFS 3.1) Battery & Charging 4,575mAh battery (Typical), Up to 27W fast charging, Up to 18W Qi wireless charging 5,050mAh battery (Typical), Up to 30W fast charging, Up to 23W Qi wireless charging Security & OS Upgrades 7 years of OS and security updates 7 years of OS and security updates Protection Gorilla Glass Victus front and back Gorilla Glass Victus 2 front and back Features Face unlock

Under-display fingerprint sensor Face unlock

Under-display fingerprint sensor Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3, Dual-SIM (nano-SIM and eSIM), Wi-Fi 7, NFC, USB-C (3.2) Bluetooth 5.3, Dual-SIM (nano-SIM and eSIM), Wi-Fi 7, NFC, USB-C (3.2) IP Rating IP68 IP68 Colors Hazel, Obsidian, Rose Bay, Obsidian, Porcelain Weight/

Dimensions 187 grams (6.6 oz)/150.5 x 70.8 x 8.9mm 213 grams (7.5 oz)/162.6 x 76.5 x 8.8mm

In terms of the prices, the standard Google Pixel 8 is expected to cost the same as Pixel 7, while the Pro version is expected to come with a $100 higher price tag. We can’t confirm or deny the rumors, but everything will be revealed at the event.

Google Pixel Watch 2

Google has already released an official teaser revealing the Pixel Watch 2 design, which showcases a similar design, except for the back of the smartwatch.

Google has reportedly added new sensors, the reason the back looks different. Otherwise, it’s the same design. Additionally, Google is bringing a number of new Fitbit features and UI redesign to the Watch 2.

According to the leaks, Google has also upgraded the Pixel Watch 2 with the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 processor and a UWB chip.

Besides that, the Pixel Watch 2 is rumored to feature the same up to 24 hours of battery life as its predecessor but is rumored to swap the original chassis with an all-aluminum one.

Image: Google

In terms of the price, we don’t have the price for the Pixel Watch 2 just yet, but it could be slightly more expensive than its predecessor. The Watch 2 is expected to come in three color options: gold, black, or silver.

Google Pixel Buds Pro in new colors

In addition to the new Google Pixel 8 series smartphone and the Pixel Watch 2, Google is rumored to breathe new life into the Pixel Buds Pro with two new colors.

During the initial announcement teaser, the company briefly showcased one of the new colors, Porcelain, to match the new Pixel Watch 2 and Pixel 8 Pro.

Source: Google, via TheTechOutlook

Another new color is Sky Blue. However, it’s not clear if Google will make any hardware improvements to the original Pixel Buds or increase its price.

What Else?

While we don’t have any concrete information, we expect Google to drop the Android 14 on October 4, too. The next version of Android is expected to feature tons of new features.

These features include passkey, larger text options, AI-generated wallpapers, stylus enhancements, and probably, the ability to make your Pixel into a webcam.

That’s not all. It has been three months since the last Pixel Feature drop. So, we are due for an update. Initially, the company was expected to drop new rounds of updates in September, which didn’t happen.

We are assuming Google has something up its sleeve and is saving it up for the Made by Google event.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news