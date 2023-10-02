We have a couple of days left for Google’s October 4 event, and the Pixel leaks aren’t showing any signs of stopping. It seems like leakers and tipsters are on a mission to reveal everything about Google’s soon-to-be-announced products.

Over the past few days, leaker Kamila Wojciechowska has revealed almost every detail about the Google Pixel 8 and the Google Pixel Watch 2.

Legendary leaker Evan Blass has now followed, delivering glimpses of the UI redesign and new Fitbit features on the Pixel Watch 2.

Google Pixel Watch 2 with new Fitbit features

Till now, we have seen plenty of promotional materials for the Google Pixel Watch 2 through leaks and Google itself. However, Blass’s leak is something different. It showcases some of the new Fitbit features, like stress tracking.

Blass has leaked two images. One of which shows a “Body responses” screen with three different readings recorded throughout the day.

The Fitbit Sense 2 had the same feature, and it seems like Google is bringing it to the Pixel Watch 2 with the UI cleaned up a bit for easier understanding.

Image: Even Blass/ KnowTechie

The second image showcases the new UI for Fitbit workouts. The smartwatch appears to display the user’s heart rate along with a “target zone” to keep the heart rate in.

Above the heart rate, you can see the time, and below is the BPM and likely the elapsed time.

Google’s upcoming smartwatch is also expected to sport new features in addition to stress tracking, for example, temperature measurement, a more accurate heart rate sensor, new fitness tracking modes, and new safety features.

Earlier leaks have also revealed the Pixel Watch 2 is expected to be a pre-order bonus with the Pixel 8 Pro. Also, you have the option to swap out the watch with the Pixel Buds Pro if you prefer getting the standard Pixel 8.

