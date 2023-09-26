The Google Pixel 8 series leaks don’t seem to have an end, with only days left before the official event set to occur on October 4. We already have a ton of leaks and rumors about Google’s upcoming Pixel 8 series, and now we have another.

Now, a leaker has dished out the complete specs list of the Google Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro, leaving no mystery surrounding the devices. The cherry on top of this cake is the potential promise of seven years of software updates.

The latest leak comes from Kamila Wojciechowska, who shared the Pixel 8 series spec list on X (formerly Twitter) on 91mobiles, seemingly discovered from Google’s own materials.

The leaks have revealed everything about the upcoming smartphone, leaving nothing up to speculation.

Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 complete specs sheet

Google Pixel 8 (Shiba) Google Pixel 8 Pro (Husky) Display 6.2-inch FHD+ OLED, 60Hz to 120Hz refresh rate, 2,000 nits peak brightness (1,400 nits for HDR) 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO OLED, 1Hz to 120Hz refresh rate, 2,400 nits peak brightness (1,600 nits for HDR) Chipset Google Tensor G3 with Titan M2 security chip Google Tensor G3 with Titan M2 security chip Cameras Rear Cameras: 50MP Octa-PD wide camera (OIS) + 12MP ultrawide camera

Front Camera: 10.5MP selfie camera (with PD autofocus) Rear Cameras: 50MP Octa-PD wide camera (OIS) + 64MP Quad-PD ultrawide camera + 48MP Quad-PD telephoto camera with Super Res Zoom up to 30x (OIS)

Front Camera: 10.5MP selfie camera (with PD autofocus) RAM & Storage 8GB LPDDR5X RAM & 128GB/256GB storage (UFS 3.1) 12GB LPDDR5X RAM & Up to 1TB storage in the US, up to 512GB storage globally (UFS 3.1) Battery & Charging 4,575mAh battery (Typical), Up to 27W fast charging, Up to 18W Qi wireless charging 5,050mAh battery (Typical), Up to 30W fast charging, Up to 23W Qi wireless charging Security & OS Upgrades 7 years of OS and security updates 7 years of OS and security updates Protection Gorilla Glass Victus front and back Gorilla Glass Victus 2 front and back Features Face unlock

Under-display fingerprint sensor Face unlock

Under-display fingerprint sensor Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3, Dual-SIM (nano-SIM and eSIM), Wi-Fi 7, NFC, USB-C (3.2) Bluetooth 5.3, Dual-SIM (nano-SIM and eSIM), Wi-Fi 7, NFC, USB-C (3.2) IP Rating IP68 IP68 Colors Hazel, Obsidian, Rose Bay, Obsidian, Porcelain Weight/

Dimensions 187 grams (6.6 oz)/150.5 x 70.8 x 8.9mm 213 grams (7.5 oz)/162.6 x 76.5 x 8.8mm

While we were already aware of most of these specs before, the leaker has revealed a few new pieces of information.

Specifically, the leaker has clarified the new Google phones would receive seven years of software updates, but they may not necessarily be OS updates as suggested by the specs’ table. Still, we expect Google to step up its OS upgrade game.

Other notable details include the Pixel 8 will get Gorilla Glass Victus protection, while the Pro model will sport the Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

Of course, the second-generation Gorilla Glass Victus protection is far better and desirable as it is designed to withstand concrete drops.

So, if you are prone to dropping your phones, we would suggest opting for the Pro model. Both smartphones are also going to be certified for IP68 dust and water-resistance rating.

However, it’s not the only major Google Pixel 8 series in recent days. A recent leak revealed the phone’s US pricing, revealing a price bump for the standard Pixel 8, while another leak has revealed the phone’s key camera features.

