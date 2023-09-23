Google has already revealed almost everything there’s to know about the Google Pixel 8 series, starting with its design, prominent features, and even the date of the event, October 4.

However, courtesy of the newly leaked renders, we now have a clear picture of the Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro in all the color variants.

The latest leak comes from the news outlet MySmartPrice, which showcases Pixel 8 and 8 Pro in three colors.

The Google Pixel 8 colors are Black (Licorice), Gray (Haze), and Pink (Peony). Meanwhile, the Pixel 8 Pro colors are Black (Licorice), Blue (Sky), and Off-White (Porcelain).

Image: Google, via MySmartPrice

A previous rumor indicated Google’s new smartphones would also be available in Green/Jade color, which doesn’t appear in the render. It’s possible Google is planning to launch the Jade color later, or it could be an exclusive Google Store color.

Whatever the case, the color doesn’t appear on the renders. So, let’s not worry about it for the moment.

Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro in three colorways

The Black/Licorice is the standard color for both smartphones. However, the new Gray/Haze color on the Pixel 8 looks pretty interesting but not as wild as the Pink/Peony option.

Most people are likely to go for the standard black color, but if you want to experiment with color or want something that stands out, Haze or Peony seem like the better options.

Image: Google, via MySmartPrice

On the other hand, besides the Black/Licorice, the other Pixel 8 Pro colors are Blue/Sky and Off-White/Porcelain. The Porcelain colorway is nothing to be excited about, but the Sky colorway looks excellent. That said, color choice is subjective.

