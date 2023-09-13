Connect with us

Google Pixel 8 looks tiny in a new sneak-peek video

The Pixel 8 has now been shown off early.
Google pixel 8 and pixel 8 pro side by side
Source: Google

While Google has thoroughly leaked the Pixel 8 Pro via its The W8 is Almost Over teaser, the same cannot be said for the standard Pixel 8. Until now, the entry-level flagship hasn’t been mentioned by the company.

This is probably the reason Google released a second teaser video on YouTube to show off the Pixel 8. The video shows every angle of the Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro, and the base model looks tiny.

Here’s what we know.

Pixel 8 in Pink looks teeny 

Good news for small smartphone fans, as the Pixel 8 looks positively tiny. At least, next to the Pixel 8 Pro.

The video starts showing the Google Pixel 8 in a pink colorway with matte-finish metal rails and a camera bar.

After that, the clip switched to the Pixel 8 Pro in porcelain color with a flat display, showing the temperature sensor on the redesigned camera bar. Finally, it reminds us that the release date is October 4.

Google pixel 8 and pixel 8 pro
Source: Google

That’s the end of the 23-second video. While there’s no direct comparison, the curved corners seem more prominent on the Pixel 8 than its Pro sibling. 

Meanwhile, Google is already showing off both smartphones and the Pixel Watch 2 on the Google Store with the tagline Prepare for landing (this might be region-specific as we also found other taglines).

Prepare for landing
Source: Google

There’s also a dedicated landing page with the “Pixel gets even more powerful and helpful” tagline.

We can also see that the Pixel Watch 2 requires Android version 9.0. It was 8.0 with the original Pixel Watch. We assume the bump-up is due to Wear OS 4. 

That’s all for now. You will know more about the Pixel 8 smartphones and the Pixel Watch 2 on October 4th, when the next Made by Google event is scheduled.

