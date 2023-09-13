While Google has thoroughly leaked the Pixel 8 Pro via its The W8 is Almost Over teaser, the same cannot be said for the standard Pixel 8. Until now, the entry-level flagship hasn’t been mentioned by the company.

This is probably the reason Google released a second teaser video on YouTube to show off the Pixel 8. The video shows every angle of the Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro, and the base model looks tiny.

Here’s what we know.

Pixel 8 in Pink looks teeny

Good news for small smartphone fans, as the Pixel 8 looks positively tiny. At least, next to the Pixel 8 Pro.

The video starts showing the Google Pixel 8 in a pink colorway with matte-finish metal rails and a camera bar.

Build software without devs. Blazingly fast. Trusted by 100,000+ teams worldwide. It's so easy, anyone can use it. Start building now. Try it for FREE "Just Write Your Damn Book Already” is a printable guidebook that helps you turn ideas into manuscripts. It’s affordable and perfect for aspiring authors Get Your Copy Now Learn AI in 5 Minutes a Day. We'll teach you how to save time and earn more with AI. Join 70,000+ free daily readers for trending tools, productivity-boosting prompts, the latest news, and more. Sign up - It's FREE

After that, the clip switched to the Pixel 8 Pro in porcelain color with a flat display, showing the temperature sensor on the redesigned camera bar. Finally, it reminds us that the release date is October 4.

Source: Google

That’s the end of the 23-second video. While there’s no direct comparison, the curved corners seem more prominent on the Pixel 8 than its Pro sibling.

Meanwhile, Google is already showing off both smartphones and the Pixel Watch 2 on the Google Store with the tagline Prepare for landing (this might be region-specific as we also found other taglines).

Source: Google

There’s also a dedicated landing page with the “Pixel gets even more powerful and helpful” tagline.

We can also see that the Pixel Watch 2 requires Android version 9.0. It was 8.0 with the original Pixel Watch. We assume the bump-up is due to Wear OS 4.

That’s all for now. You will know more about the Pixel 8 smartphones and the Pixel Watch 2 on October 4th, when the next Made by Google event is scheduled.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news