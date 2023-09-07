We already have a fair share of Google Pixel 8 series leaks in the past months, but there’s no stopping them.

The Mountain View company has already made the announcement of the next Pixel event, which is in less than a month. But yesterday, a comprehensive 360-degree render of the Pixel 8 Pro model appeared on Google’s own website.

It’s similar to when the company accidentally revealed a promotional Pixel 8 Pro image in “Porcelain” color.

Following the official leak, Google has now officially revealed the design in a fresh Made By Google event teaser.

Build software without devs. Blazingly fast. Trusted by 100,000+ teams worldwide. It's so easy, anyone can use it. Start building now. Try it for FREE "Just Write Your Damn Book Already” is a printable guidebook that helps you turn ideas into manuscripts. It’s affordable and perfect for aspiring authors Get Your Copy Now Learn AI in 5 Minutes a Day. We'll teach you how to save time and earn more with AI. Join 70,000+ free daily readers for trending tools, productivity-boosting prompts, the latest news, and more. Sign up - It's FREE

Google gave away the Pixel 8 series again, and then officially

X user Dylan Roussel somehow managed to locate a webpage for the Pixel 8 Pro simulator on Google’s website. The page has since been pulled, but the images were all over the internet by then. Android expert Mishaal Rahman reposted it on X.

The post confirmed the upcoming Pixel 8 Pro will be available in three colors: Licorice, Porcelain, and Sky. We also received confirmation of a few Pixel 8 Pro features, notably the rear-facing temperature sensor and physical SIM tray.

Google recently posted the official 3D renders of the Pixel 8 Pro on their brand new Pixel Simulator website.



These renders confirm the presence of the SIM card tray, body temperature sensor as well as Pro variant colors.https://t.co/vEqlPKkKls pic.twitter.com/NGHQMor5Z9 — Dylan Roussel (@evowizz) September 6, 2023

Additionally, X user @fahadbsami managed to save a screen recording of the simulator. You can check it out for a more comprehensive look at Google’s upcoming flagship smartphone.

Nevertheless, this is Google’s second slip regarding the Google Pixel 8 series that revealed almost everything design-wise.

Following that, Google has now officially revealed the design in a new announcement post.

Save the d8.



Meet #Pixel8 and Pixel 8 Pro at #MadeByGoogle on October 4th at 10am ET.



Sign up for updates and learn more at the Google Store: https://t.co/jtj0y28scu pic.twitter.com/jq01DFPnkc — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) September 7, 2023

We only see one colorway each here, but it cements the design leak further.

On the other hand, we already know that multiple new software features are coming, like the Night Sight Video capabilities, a video unblur feature, and an Audio Magic Eraser tool.

The Pixel launch event is set for October 4th at 10am ET, but we’re likely to see a lot more Pixel 8 before then.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news