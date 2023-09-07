Google reveals Pixel 8 series design after 360-degree leak
Save the d8 to see the Pixel 8 you’ve already seen.
We already have a fair share of Google Pixel 8 series leaks in the past months, but there’s no stopping them.
The Mountain View company has already made the announcement of the next Pixel event, which is in less than a month. But yesterday, a comprehensive 360-degree render of the Pixel 8 Pro model appeared on Google’s own website.
It’s similar to when the company accidentally revealed a promotional Pixel 8 Pro image in “Porcelain” color.
Following the official leak, Google has now officially revealed the design in a fresh Made By Google event teaser.
Google gave away the Pixel 8 series again, and then officially
X user Dylan Roussel somehow managed to locate a webpage for the Pixel 8 Pro simulator on Google’s website. The page has since been pulled, but the images were all over the internet by then. Android expert Mishaal Rahman reposted it on X.
The post confirmed the upcoming Pixel 8 Pro will be available in three colors: Licorice, Porcelain, and Sky. We also received confirmation of a few Pixel 8 Pro features, notably the rear-facing temperature sensor and physical SIM tray.
Additionally, X user @fahadbsami managed to save a screen recording of the simulator. You can check it out for a more comprehensive look at Google’s upcoming flagship smartphone.
Nevertheless, this is Google’s second slip regarding the Google Pixel 8 series that revealed almost everything design-wise.
Following that, Google has now officially revealed the design in a new announcement post.
We only see one colorway each here, but it cements the design leak further.
On the other hand, we already know that multiple new software features are coming, like the Night Sight Video capabilities, a video unblur feature, and an Audio Magic Eraser tool.
The Pixel launch event is set for October 4th at 10am ET, but we’re likely to see a lot more Pixel 8 before then.
