Google Pixel 8 series is less than a month away from launch, and if the most recent leaks are to be believed, Google’s next-generation smartphones could arrive with a considerable price hike.

Dealabs is now reporting that the Google Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro will see a price hike in Europe, or at least in France.

The starting price for the Pixel 8 could be €799. Meanwhile, the Pixel 8 Pro could start at €1,099.

Google Pixel 8 series expected price in Europe

Deallabs isn’t the only outlet reporting these prices. The magazine’s UK counterpart, HotUKDeals, also reported the same prices.

According to the magazine, the Google Pixel 8 will start at €799 for the base 128GB variant, while the 256GB variant will cost €859.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 8 Pro will start at €1,099 for the 128GB variant, and go up to €1,159 and €1,299 for the 256GB and 512GB variants, respectively.

While the prices aren’t astonishingly high, they are considerably higher than last year’s Pixel 7.

In contrast, the Google Pixel 7 started at €649 in France last year, while the Pixel 7 Pro started at €899. It means a €150 hike for the Pixel 8, while a €200 hike for the Pixel 8 Pro.

Source: KnowTechie

A few days ago, news outlet The Tech Outlook also reported the Google Pixel 8 series price hike, but they claimed there would be a more aggressive price bump.

If the report is accurate, this will be Google’s first considerable price hike since the debut of the Tensor chipset in 2021. Deallabs has a fairly good track record, so there’s no reason not to believe the new pricing.

In addition, Deallabs has also reported that like the Google Pixel 7a, the Google Store may have exclusive colors for the next-generation Pixel smartphones. However, we don’t know what they are.

But we are aware of the standard colors already. The vanilla Pixel 8 is expected to appear in Black, Grey/Green, and Pink colorways, while the Pixel 8 Pro is in Black, Porcelain, and Sky. The Black colorway may be named “Licorice.”

Ultimately, the assumption is that we can expect similar price increases in the US, which points to $649 or $699 for the standard Pixel 8 and $1,000 or more for the Pixel 8 Pro.

However, US pricing often varies compared to other regions, so the final price increase may differ.

