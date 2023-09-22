Alleged Google Pixel 8A leak shows the phone in a blue shade
More Pixel leaks, but this time it’s one that’s not releasing soon.
Google is all set to launch its Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones within a few weeks. The event is officially slated for October 4. However, it looks like we already have another leak showcasing the images of a Pixel 8 device — Google Pixel 8A.
The Pixel 8A is a long way from launch. Generally, the company unveils its budget smartphone range, the Pixel A series, in May at Google I/O. So, it suffices to say we have at least six to eight months on our hands.
Nevertheless, we first look at the Google Pixel 8A, courtesy of leaker Abhishek Yadav, who shared the images of the device on X, formerly Twitter.
While we should be cheerful about this early Pixel 8A leak, we cannot help but be skeptical. So, take these alleged Pixel 8A images with a grain of salt.
Pixel 8A bezels are thicker than ever
Yadav shared four images of the alleged Pixel 8A, showcasing the front, back, and sides.
The very first thing we noticed in the images was a change in design. The edges are more rounded compared to its predecessors.
Additionally, the device is sporting a blue color. It is the same blue we’ve seen in Pixel 8 Pro leaks.
On the back, we have the camera visor made of metal with a matte finish and a pill-shaped cutout for two cameras, which is nothing different from the Pixel 7A.
We have the usual centered camera on the front, and the bezels look quite thick. It’s probably one of the areas Google is making compromises to fit the budget, but it doesn’t come as a surprise.
The sides are also likely made out of metal, likely aluminum, and it has the same matte finish as the camera bar. We also noticed the volume rocker and the power button.
The leak also states the Pixel 8A will feature Google’s new Tensor G3 chip and mentions the device’s codename — Akita, first discovered in Google’s Pixel roadmap uncovered early this year.
At this moment, we have nothing more to add. It’s the first Pixel 8A leak. We are skeptical, and hopefully, more info will appear in the coming months that runs alongside the current leak.
