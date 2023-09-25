Google is all set to unveil the Pixel 8 series on October 4, and with only slightly over a week left, the leaks still haven’t stopped.

The latest leak comes from Android Authority contributor and tipster Kamila Wojciechowska, who posted a table on X, formerly Twitter, showing the prices and features of the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 8 series.

What’s more interesting is that this chart has Pixel for Business branding on it, making it look like official marketing materials.

The big news from this leak? The Pixel 8 will be $100 more expensive than the Pixel 7.

Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro prices

I wasn't really going to do this today, but someone claims they know the prices of the Pixel 8 series in the US, which isn't really true, so here it is-



The Pixel 8 series pricing in the US from the most credible source there is – Google themselves. pic.twitter.com/t0dv4YtMl5 — kamila 🌸 (@Za_Raczke) September 24, 2023

According to Wojciechowska’s comparison table, the Google Pixel 8 Pro will cost the same as its predecessor, coming in at $899.

It’s impressive that even with all the upgrades, Google is keeping the same price as last year’s model. We assume the price is for the base model with 12GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Google Pixel 8 pricing might not be so clear

Another tipster, Max Weinbach, has also claimed to know the US pricing for the Google Pixel 8 series. However, his source is different, as it comes from another retailer.

Weinbach has revealed the information to 9to5Google, which states a different story. According to it, the Pixel 8 Pro could cost $999, so we are looking at a $100 price hike compared to its predecessor, the Pixel 7 Pro.

Meanwhile, both sources claim the vanilla Pixel 8 would see a price hike of $100, starting from $699. Once again, we assume it is for the base model with 8GB RAM, and despite the price hike, the base model may still be stuck at 128GB of storage.

Now, WinFuture journalist Roland Quandt has covered the UK pricing for the Google Pixel 8 series, and according to him, the base model Pixel 8 is expected to cost £699 while the Pixel 8 Pro would come at £999.

UK base prices for the new Google products:



Google Pixel 8: 699 GBP

Google Pixel 8 Pro: 999 GBP.

Google Pixel Watch 2: 349 GBP. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) September 24, 2023

We won’t have long to wait, as Google is set to unveil the devices on October 4, with a retail store launch on October 12.

New camera details are also here

While the rest of the tipsters have only revealed the Google Pixel 8 series pricing, Kamila Wojciechowska is one step ahead with her comparison table.

Her leak revealed the expected pricing and the key camera, display, and security features of the Pixel 8 series.

Image: KnowTechie/MySmartPrice

The standard Pixel 8 would feature a 50MP wide-angle camera and a 12MP ultrawide shooter capable of macro shots, while a 10.5MP sensor would take care of the selfies.

Meanwhile, the biggest leap is from the Pixel 7’s Isocell GN1 primary camera to the next generation Isocell GN2 camera on the Pixel 8.

The Pixel 8 Pro will also feature the same 50MP GN2 primary shooter, a 48MP ultrawide camera, and a 48MP 5x telephoto shooter. And the same 10.5MP would take care of the selfies as its non-pro counterpart.

Wojciechowska’s comparison table also reveals that the Google Pixel 8 series would feature face unlock and fingerprint unlock verification methods like the Pixel 7 series and get VPN by Google One for free.

