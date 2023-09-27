The latest Google Pixel 8 leak leaves little to the imagination

The floodgates have opened for the Google Pixel 8 series. Only yesterday, we revealed the complete specs for Google’s upcoming smartphones, and now, it turns out, the leakers aren’t going to stop.

The latest leak by tipster Kamila Wojciechowska reveals multiple screenshots showcasing the official Pixel 8 series product listings.

since the fun with the Pixel 8 series is basically over anyway…



here are the google store pages of the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro



(P8P 1/2) pic.twitter.com/kcWIGF1iTu — kamila 🌸 (@Za_Raczke) September 25, 2023

Google Pixel 8 camera features

The listing reveals multiple new camera features on the Google Pixel 8 series. Now, users have the ability to shoot at full resolution only through manual controls. Still, it’ll be an excellent addition.

There is also a video boost feature and a Real Tone feature for video. According to Google’s listing, the video boost feature is designed to automatically adjust color, graininess, lighting, and stabilization to deliver the best detail and colors in low light.

This information aligns with the rumor about Night Sight Video capability.

In addition, the listing mentions multiple camera features that have been revealed before, like the Best Take feature to swap out expressions in group shots, Audio Magic Eraser, and macro mode for the standard Pixel 8.

Are the Pixel Watch 2 and Pixel Buds free with the Pixel 8 series pre-order?

Google Pixel 8 bundles:



base model: Pixel Buds

pro model: Pixel Watch 2 pic.twitter.com/xhbgfocAVi — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) September 27, 2023

The listing also states “seven years of OS, security, and Feature Drop updates” for the Pixel 8 series. The statement is ambiguous, but we hope it means seven years of OS updates and Feature Drops.

The listing also reveals a few perks of purchasing a Google Pixel 8, like three months of YouTube Premium, six months of Fitbit Premium, and six months of Google One 2TB storage plan.

More recently, leaker Wojciechowska has posted a screenshot revealing Google is offering a free Pixel Watch 2 with every Pixel 8 Pro per order. Roland Quandt has confirmed this, and revealed that the Pixel Buds will be free with the base Pixel 8.

Either way, we still have a few days left for the October 4 event, and you still have time to decide whether you want a Pixel Watch 2.

