There’s no stopping Google Pixel 8 series leaks anymore. The floodgates have been opened, and the details we were unaware of are coming to light ahead of the official October 4 event.

While we have already laid out the latest leak with the US pricing and several camera details, another seemingly leaked Google video has appeared online, revealing detailed camera features coming to the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

The leak comes from tipster Kamila Wojciechowska, who paired up with the Indian news outlet 91Mobiles to leak the Pixel 8 series video that breaks down the latest AI and photography tricks Google plans to launch with its upcoming flagships.

“Face-swapping” feature may be AI-powered on the Google Pixel 8 series

The leaked video showcases the new manual camera controls “modeled after DSLR controls” for the Pixel 8 Pro.

Meet Therabody's All-New TheraFace Mask TheraFace Mask is a breakthrough FDA-cleared LED skincare mask with added tension-relieving vibration therapy. Clinically proven results include firmer, smoother, healthier-looking skin with a visible reduction in fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven tone in as little as 8 weeks Learn More

We are glad to see that Google is finally allowing users to play with the shutter speed, ISO, focus, and other aspects of photography, but only on the Pro Pixel model.

However, the most interesting reveal was the new face-swapping feature on the Pixel 8 series, probably powered by AI.

The video shows that if you capture someone’s photo with a bad facial expression, which happens a lot more than expected, you can swap it with a better one.

Learn AI in 5 Minutes a Day. We'll teach you how to save time and earn more with AI. Join 70,000+ free daily readers for trending tools, productivity-boosting prompts, the latest news, and more. Sign up - It's FREE

Of course, we have yet to see how it works in real life. But we speculate either the Pixel smartphone will capture multiple images and offer the user options to choose the best expression for face-swapping purposes.

Alternatively, the feature could be AI-powered – adjusting facial expressions similar to many other AI image editing apps available today, but so far it doesn’t seem to be that.

Lastly, the video also showcases the rest of the camera features coming to the Pixel 8 series, including the previously leaked Audio Magic Eraser, Real Yone, Night Sight, Astrophotography, and Super Res Zoom.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news