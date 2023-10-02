The Google Pixel 8 series and the Pixel Watch 2 are expected to be unveiled in a few days. And till this point, we have seen enough leaks that very little is left to the imagination.

That said, the latest leak adds to that and reveals all the Pixel 8 series specs, Watch 2, from multiple angles. The leak comes from the Evan ‘evleaks’ Blass and WinFuture. The leaker posted a full comparison table of the Pixel lineup’s spec sheet.

Surprisingly, the comparison table reveals the Pro camera controls will be exclusive to the Pixel 8 Pro. However, some other controls will still be available on the standard Pixel 8, and the same Google Tensor G3 SoC will power both devices.

Google Pixel 8 and Pixel Watch 2 colors

Besides that, we have sharp renders of both smartphones in three colorways. The Google Pixel 8 is expected to come in Obsidian Black, Grey, and Peony Rose colorways, respectively.

Image: Google, via Evan Blass

Meanwhile, its elder sibling, the Google Pixel 8 Pro, is also expected to come in three colorways: Obsidian Black, Porcelain, and Sky Blue.

Image: Google via WinFuture

Most importantly, the leak also reveals the Pixel Watch 2 in all colors. Google’s new smartwatch will be available in four strap colors: Black, Green/Gray, White, and Blue. However, the marketing names for the colors could be different.

Image: Google via WinFuture

On the other hand, the smartwatch will be available in three different color casings: Black, Gold, and Silver.

The rumored metallic band for the Pixel Watch 2 has also been revealed. It has the same Brushed Silver Metal Links band we saw on the original Pixel Watch. The renders look practically identical.

Image: Google via WinFuture

Although Google offers the same band in Matte Black for the first-gen Pixel Watch, nothing of the sorts has been revealed for the second generation.

Lastly, if we haven’t seen something yet, which is a big “IF,” we will find it out in a few days at the Made by Google event, on October 4.

