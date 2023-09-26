The Galaxy S23 FE may go head-to-head with the Google Pixel 8

After months of leaks and rumors, we have reached a point where we almost have the complete picture of what to expect from Samsung’s next Fan Edition smartphone, the Galaxy S23 FE.

A new leak courtesy of MySmartPrice has revealed the smartphone’s potential specs, pricing, and launch date.

Galaxy S23 FE: what’s under the hood?

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Display 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x, 60-120Hz refresh rate, peak brightness 1450 nits. Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (North America)

Exynos 2200 (Globally) RAM & Storage 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM

128GB/256GB (UFS 3.1) Cameras Rear Cameras: 50MP primary camera (f/1.8 aperture) + 12MP ultrawide + 8MP telephoto with 3x zoom (f/2.4 aperture)

Front Cameras: 10MP Charging 25W wireless charging support IP Rating IP68 Colors Graphite, Mint, Purple, White, Indigo, and Tangerine Price Starting at $599

According to the latest leak, the Galaxy S23 FE may feature a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x display. The display will reportedly feature a 60-120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1450 nits, which mostly aligns with previous leaks.

A few days ago, Android Authority reported that Samsung is following its dual-chip strategy with the new Fan Edition smartphone, and the latest leak supports it, too.

It reveals the Galaxy S23 FE will feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC in North America, while the Exynos 2200 in all other regions. The chipsets will likely be paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB/256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

While the Galaxy S23 FE doesn’t feature the flagship cameras like its premium counterpart Galaxy S23, they seem good enough for a premium mid-range smartphone.

The device is expected to feature a 50MP primary camera (f/1.8 aperture), a 12MP ultrawide, and an 8MP telephoto camera with 3x zoom (f/2.4 aperture). A 10MP camera will take care of the selfies.

The device’s front and back will be Gorilla Glass protected, but the leak doesn’t mention the version. The leak mentions an IP68 dust and water-resistance rating and 25W wireless charging support, but not the battery size.

Galaxy S23 FE colors & price

Image: Samsung via SmartPrix

In terms of the colors, a previously leaked marketing render revealed the Galaxy S23 FE will be available in four colorways: Pearl White, Black Graphite, Purple Lavender, and Olive.

However, the leak reveals five colorways: Graphite, Mint, Purple, White, Indigo, and Tangerine – the Indigo and Tangerine colorways will be available through the Samsung store.

Now, the leak also reveals the pricing and the probable launch date. And if it’s true, the Galaxy S23 FE will clash with the upcoming Google Pixel 8 launching on October 4.

And the S23 FE may even have the upper hand over Pixel with a price tag of $599, as the latest leak has revealed the standard Google Pixel 8 will be priced higher at $699.

