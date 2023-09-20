Last week, we reported a leak that revealed the color options for Samsung’s upcoming Fan Edition smartphone. Believe it or not, we now have another Samsung Galaxy S23 FE leak, giving a look at the phone from every angle.

The latest leak comes from the prominent leaker Evan Blass, whose leaks have been proven accurate multiple times. The leaker has posted a new render of the Galaxy S23 FE on Twitter (now X).

Unlike the previous Galaxy S23 FE renders, Blass’ leak provides a 360-degree view of the device, showcasing every angle of this device.

Galaxy S23 FE looks identical to the Galaxy A54

The render showcases the Galaxy S23 FE in what we believe to be the Black Graphite colorway. According to last week’s leak, we also know the smartphone will be available in three more colorways: Pearl White, Purple Lavender, and Olive.

While the render didn’t reveal any details, the Galaxy S23 FE is rumored to sport a 6.4-inch FHD+ dynamic AMOLED screen, offering a 120Hz refresh rate.

In addition, the render shows the triple camera array on the back of the smartphone that likely houses a 50MP primary camera, 12MP ultrawide, and 8MP telephoto lenses.

In terms of the design, it is clear that Samsung has taken cues from its older launch, the Galaxy A54. The physical volume rocker and a power button on the right side are also visible on the render.

Although we know Samsung plans to launch the Galaxy S23 FE later in the year, we still don’t have a specific date.

When the time comes, the company will likely roll out the rest of the Fan Edition devices alongside the smartphone, which are likely to include the Galaxy Buds FE and the Galaxy Tab S9 FE.

