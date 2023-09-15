It’s no secret that Microsoft is holding an event later this month to unveil the next generation of Microsoft products.

And, just a week before the said event, the latest report from WinFuture has revealed the renders of the upcoming Surface Laptop Studio 2 and the Surface laptop Go 3.

According to the latest renders, the upcoming Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 will feature a design signature identical to its predecessor, the Surface Laptop Go 2.

While the same can be said based on the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 renders, there’s one key difference.

The Surface Laptop Studio 2 features two additional ports: USB-A and a microSD card slot.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 and Surface Laptop Go 3 expected specs

The report from WinFuture doesn’t reveal much except for the new high-quality renders. However, most Surface Laptop Studio 2 and Surface Laptop Go 3 specs have already been leaked.

According to the information delivered by Windows Central, the upcoming Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 will feature Intel 13th Gen Core i7 H-Series processor, either NVIDIA RTX 4050 or 4060 graphics, and up to 64GB RAM.

Source: WinFuture

The device will also sport a brighter HDR display and an improved haptic touchpad with multiple levels of feedback.

On the other hand, the Surface Laptop Go 3 will feature an Intel 12th Generation Intel Core i5, 8GB or 16GB RAM, and a replaceable motherboard.

Source: WinFuture

However, there’s another laptop slated to appear at Microsoft’s event, the Surface Go 4. But WinFuture didn’t provide renders for that device.

However, according to Windows Central, the Surface Go 4 will likely feature an Intel N200 processor with 8GB RAM and will have the same design as its predecessor.

Also, apparently the device won’t be available commercially, and in all likelihood, the device won’t be available through third-party retailers.

While we don’t have more info, we also won’t have to wait long for the rest. Microsoft’s event is all set to take place on September 21 in New York, and the company will unveil all the next-generation Surface products at that event.

