Samsung announces AI-powered Galaxy Book 4 Edge

Following Microsoft’s suite, the Korean tech giant Samsung has also announced its next-generation AI PC, the Galaxy Book 4 Edge—another Snapdragon X Elite computer featuring advanced NPU.

While The Galaxy Book 4 Edge is part of Samsung’s Galaxy Book 4 series, it’s also a Copilot Plus PC, meaning it uses Microsoft’s multiple AI features, like accessing your smartphone with Copilot voice prompts.

In addition, the new Galaxy Book 4 gets the Recall feature and a new chatbot that records everything you do on the laptop.

In terms of other features, Google made an appearance with its Circle to Search.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge hardware specs

Image: Samsung

The Galaxy Book 4 Edge is available in two sizes: 14-inch and 16-inch. Both models feature exquisite 3K Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120Hz displays with a resolution of 2,880 x 1,800 pixels.

Samsung boasts a “wide color volume” for the displays that cover 120 percent of the DCI-P3. Both are touchscreen displays with an anti-reflective coating.

The most exciting part of the new Galaxy Book 4 Edge is hidden under the hood; it’s the new Snapdragon X Elite processor, which claims to be two times faster than standard X86 processors.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge 14-inch Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge 16-inch Display 14-inch AMOLED,120Hz, 2880×1800, 16:10,120% DCI-P3, touch, 400 nits (500 nits HDR) 16-inch AMOLED, 120Hz, 2880×1800, 16:10, AMOLED,120% DCI-P3, touch, 400 nits (500 nits HDR) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite (X1E-80-100) Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite (X1E-80-100 or X1E-84-100) GPU Qualcomm Adreno Qualcomm Adreno NPU Qualcomm Hexagon Qualcomm Hexagon RAM 16GB 16GB SSD 512GB, 1TB 512GB, 1TB Battery 55.9Wh 61.8Wh Webcam 2MP (1080p) 2MP (1080p) Ports 2xUSB 4.0

HDMI 2.1

3.5mm audio 2xUSB 4.0

USB-A 3.2

HDMI 2.1

microSD card reader

3.5mm audio Dimensions 12.30 x 8.81 x 0.43 inches (312.4mm x 223.7mm x 10.9mm) 13.99 x 9.86 x 0.48 inches (355.3mm x 250.4mm x 12.19mm) Weight 2.6 pounds (1.18kg) 3.4 pounds (1.54kg) Color Sapphire Sapphire Price $1,350 $1,450

The laptop’s advanced NPU offers up to 45 TOPS (trillions of operations per second) of processing power, enabling superfast performance.

According to Samsung, the Galaxy Book 4 Edge can play videos for up to 22 hours and supports “Super Fast Charging.” Additionally, Samsung claims the 16-inch variant can charge up to 40 percent in under 30 minutes.

Other notable features include 1TB of internal storage, Wi-Fi 7, and Samsung Knox for ultimate security against cyber threats.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge price and availability

Image: Samsung

Regarding price and availability, the Galaxy Book 4 Edge pre-orders have started. The 14-inch model starts at $1,349.99 in the United States, and the 16-inch model starts at $1,449.99.

There’s also a catch. If you pre-order the Galaxy Book 4 Edge through Samsung.com or the Samsung Shop App, you’ll also receive a free 50-inch Crystal UHD 4K TV, shipping starts on June 18, 2024.

Samsung hasn’t given any indication of the price or when the new AI laptop will be available in other countries. Still, it is scheduled to roll out to multiple European countries, including the UK, France, and Spain.

What are your thoughts on these new Samsung laptops? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news