Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge to debut with Snapdragon X Elite chip

Samsung just launched its Galaxy Book 4 series featuring Intel chips globally. However, according to a new report, the company is working on a “Galaxy Book Edge” powered by Snapdragon X Elite, which will be a part of the Galaxy Book 4 series to compete against Apple’s M-series chip-powered MacBooks.

Windows laptops are nothing new for Samsung. The Galaxy Book series is known for its portability and stunning design.

According to WinFuture, this so-called Galaxy Book Edge, or the Galaxy Book 4 Edge will be the first laptop from the company to be powered by the Snapdragon X Elite chip.

Galaxy Book 4 Edge rumored specs

According to the report, the new Galaxy Book 4 series laptop will use the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite instead of an Intel Core Ultra chip, which will be paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage

The laptop will sport a 14-inch display. Samsung laptop displays are usually AMOLED, so we expect the same on this upcoming laptop.

The report also talks about a longer battery life but doesn’t go into detail.

Galaxy Book 4 Edge’s rumored pricing and availability

The Galaxy Book 4 Edge is expected to arrive by June 2024, roughly around the same time Microsoft is expected to drop its Snapdragon X Elite-powered Surface machines.

According to the report, the Galaxy Book 4 Edge will cost around €1,800 in Europe and there’s no word on pricing in other regions.

In contrast, the latest M3 MacBook Air costs €1,729 for the 16GB/512GB model and $1,499 in the United States, while the Galaxy Book 4 Pro with its Intel Core Ultra chip costs €1,899 and $1,449 in the United States.

