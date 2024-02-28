Lenovo made a transparent laptop you will probably never buy

​​Lenovo dropped a bombshell at MWC 2024 with “Project Crystal,” the world’s first transparent laptop.

Wired paints Project Crystal, also known as the Lenovo ThinkBook Transparent Display Laptop Concept, as an unforgettable Windows 11 machine boasting a 17.3-inch Micro-LED display that’s as transparent as our intentions of binge-watching Netflix on it.

But let’s pump the brakes for a second and clarify a few things. This laptop isn’t real; it’s strictly proof of concept, a teaser of what could be rather than what is. And despite the futuristic appeal, there’s a catch – or rather, several.

For starters, it’s not 100% transparent. It doesn’t offer a completely clear see-through view, as if it were glass or air; its transparency is more nuanced, allowing some light and shapes to pass through without full visibility.

Image: Lenovo

The “digital keyboard” is more of a novelty than a practical feature, lacking any form of tactile feedback for the user. I mean, cmon, in 2024, that’s borderline criminal.

Project Crystal’s display shines bright, perhaps too bright, and can hit 1,000 nits of brightness. But while it dazzles, it also baffles, raising the question, “Why would you want a transparent laptop?”

Lenovo’s response, as highlighted by Wired, was rather uninspired, suggesting it could help ensure attendees are following along in meetings. A questionable aspiration, indeed.

Image: Lenovo

Yet, here we are, left spellbound by a laptop that’s simultaneously nowhere near production and the talk of the town.

Whether Project Crystal will crystallize into a product we can get our hands on remains to be seen. Personally speaking, transparent or not, we’re all going to be wearing computers on our faces, so go ahead and knock yourselves out, Lenovo.

Do you see yourself owning one of these? What are your thoughts on this concept? Let us know below in the comments!

