ASUS debuts ROG laptops with OLED and mini-LED at CES 2024

ASUS is no stranger to CES, and this year, the famed Taiwanese manufacturer has announced a lot of gaming laptops alongside its popular gaming phone, the ROG Phone 8 series.

ASUS has announced the new 2024 additions to the ROG Zephyrus and Strix lines. While the company has announced several gaming laptops, a few caught our eyes due to their outstanding hardware and features.

ASUS brings OLED displays to the ROG Zephyrus G series laptops

Let’s start the list with ASUS ROG Zephyrus models, especially with the ROG Zephyrus G14. This year’s Zephyrus G14 comes with a 3K OLED panel with a 120HZ refresh rate.

Meanwhile, there’s also ROG Zephyrus G16 with a 2.5K resolution OLED and 240Hz refresh rate. Both laptops offer G-Sync support and sport a 16:10 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, the top-end ROG Zephyrus G14 packs an AMD Ryzen 8000 series CPU and a GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, accompanied by up to 32GB of RAM and a 1TB M2 SSD.

Meanwhile, the top-end ROG Zephyrus G16 laptop carries an Intel Core Ultra 9-185H CPU and a GeForce RTX 4090 GPU, and also an RTX 4080 configuration.

In terms of the built quality, both ROG Zephyrus G laptops boast an aluminum chassis. The speakers are 25% larger than their predecessors.

The company was able to keep them slim and lightweight, with the G14 weighing 1.5 kilograms and measuring 1.59 centimeters thick, while its bigger brother, the G16, weighs 1.85 kilograms and measures 1.49 centimeters in thickness.

Now, without skipping any beat, ASUS has priced the ROG Zephyrus G14 at £1,899.99 ($2,423) in the UK, while the ROG Zephyrus G16 starts at £2,299.99 ($2,933).

ROG Strix 18 also gets the mini-LED goodness

Besides the ROG Zephyrus G, the Taiwanese company has also introduced multiple ROG Strix gaming notebooks.

The ROG Strix SCAR 18 stands out among them with its 18-inch mini-LED screen. It’s a first for a ROG series laptop.

According to ASUS, all new Strix series laptops will offer an Intel Core i9-14900HX processor, up to 64GB of RAM, and up to a 4TB SSD. Both SCAR 16 and 18 will offer an RTX 4090 GPU.

The ROG Strix laptops are already available with a starting price of £3,999.99 ($5,100) in the UK.

