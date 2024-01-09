Lenovo launches a color-changing laptop, and more at CES 2024

CES 2024 is the best place to look for the laptops and tablets about to enter the market in 2024, and Lenovo often has something or the other to show.

The company has already announced multiple great computing devices at the CES 2024, including a laptop that apparently changes color, quite like that BMW car.

At the CES 2024, Lenovo has introduced the recent additions to its ThinkBook, Legion, LOQ, Yoga, Tab, and IdeaPad lineups.

We are going to talk about a handful of key devices launched. But if you want to check out the rest, Lenovo’s YouTube channel has video intros for about 12 updated laptops revealed at CES 2024.

Lenovo ThinkBook 13x Gen 4

Image: Lenovo

One of Lenovo’s most stunning revelations at the CES is the ThinkBook 13x Gen 4 SPE. It is a concept laptop from the company.

The laptop has an E-ink exterior cover, which can be customized on the user’s whim. Reportedly, the laptop’s top cover supports hundreds and thousands of images, and since it’s an E-ink display, it consumes considerably less power.

However, the SPE is currently just a concept. But its sibling, the ThinkBook 13x Gen 4 without the color-changing top, will be available for purchase later this year.

It’s a 13-inch laptop with a 74 WHr battery, an Intel Core Ultra processor, 32GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and weighs 2.20 lbs.

Similar to all the laptops with an Intel Core Ultra chip, there’s a dedicated NPU r Neural Processing Unit inside for the AI features.

Lenovo Legion 9i

The Legion 9i will undoubtedly be one of 2024’s powerhouse gaming laptops, sporting an Intel Core i9-14900HX chip and an RTX 4090 GPU under the hood.

According to Lenovo, this laptop is only for gamers who want nothing but the best.

Image: Lenovo

In addition, the laptop comes with a 165Hz VRR Mini-LED display, 64GB of DDR5 RAM, 2TB of Gen4 PCIe storage, and a 99.99 Whr battery.

The company has also added a Smart FPS feature that tracks the power usage between the CPU and GPU and optimizes to boost the frame rate.

Alongside, the company has also announced several Yoga laptops, including the Yoga Book 9i.

The Yoga laptops are known for their portability, and the Yoga Book 9i will be no different. In addition, it will be the first full-size dual-screen OLED laptop in the world, powered by an Intel Ultra Core processor.

When will the new Lenovo laptops be available?

The Chinese laptop maker hasn’t provided a specific date for these laptop’s launch, but a launch window. According to the company, the laptops will be available later in 2024.

The ThinkBook 13x Gen 4 will be available in Q1 2024 with an expected price of $1,399. On the other hand, the Lenovo Legion 9i will go on sale in January starting at $4,399.

Lastly, the Yoga Book 9i will go on sale in April 2024, starting at $1,999.99 in April 2024.

