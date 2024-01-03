Microsoft Surface Laptop 6, Pro 10 to get new Arm chip and design

Microsoft Surface line was expected to have a rocky future after the sudden departure of chief, Panos Panay. However, a new report is pointing to promising new upgrades to the Microsoft Surface line.

Microsoft only shipped upgrades for the Surface Hub, Surface Laptop Studio, Surface Laptop Go, and Surface Go in 2023.

The lineup was slim and only consisted of minor spec bumps and price hikes across the board. Curiously, the Microsoft Surface Pro and Surface Laptop were missing.

According to Windows Central, Microsoft is already working to deliver significant updates to the Surface Pro and Surface Laptop. The outlet states that the upgrades include improved designs, new features, next-gen silicon, and Qualcomm X-Series chips.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 6

According to the outlet, Microsoft is revamping the Surface Laptop, making the Microsoft Surface Laptop 6 the first since the launch to get a design change.

The changes will include slimmed-down bezels, rounded display corners, and more ports.

In addition, Microsoft is also changing the size of the Surface Laptop. The smaller Surface Laptop 6 will be slightly larger with a 13.8-inch display, upgraded from the older 13.5 inches on the Surface Laptop 5.

Interestingly, the larger 15-inch model will remain the same.

Surface Laptop 6 will also have many ports, including two USB-C ports and one USB-A port, along with the magnetic Surface Connect charging port.

The company is also adding a haptic touchpad and a dedicated button for Windows Copilot on the keyboard for quick access.

Overall, the Surface Laptop 6 is shaping up to be excellent. It will be a significant refresh to the laptop line and may even come out as capable as going toe-to-toe with the MacBook Air.

Microsoft Surface Pro 10

Microsoft Surface Pro is also getting an upgrade, but not as significant as the Surface Laptop 6.

According to Windows Central, Surface Pro 10 will have a brighter display with HDR support and a new anti-reflective coating to reduce glare and rounded display corners.

Apparently, Microsoft is also testing a lower-resolution display for the Surface Pro 10, which will only be available on the lower-tier models.

Lastly, Microsoft is also adding an NFC reader for commercial customers and a wider FoV webcam, boosted with Windows Studio Effects.

The outlets also say the device will get updated accessories and a quick access Windows Copilot button, like the Surface Laptop 6.

Microsoft shifts focus towards Windows on Arm

For the first time in history, Microsoft Surface Pro and Surface Laptop will be available with both Intel and Arm processors.

According to the report, the Arm variants will be very exciting and powered by a customized version of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Series chip.

Microsoft is calling these Arm powered devices “CADMUS” internally. It’ll be exciting to see how the next Surface devices perform with this new chip against the likes of the MacBook Air and iPad Pro.

The outlet further goes on about a few more things Microsoft may have been working on, including a Surface Laptop Go for next year. However, there are no concrete details on the device at the moment.

