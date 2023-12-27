Microsoft’s AI chatbot, Copilot, sneaks its way onto Android

Microsoft has officially released Copilot, the company’s smart assistant, to the Google Play Store. The new Android app is available for free, and you can download it today.

Copilot is Microsoft’s AI-powered chatbot, and as a part of the company’s AI focus, the Windows company announced that it will move its chat assistant and other AI tools under the “Copilot” banner, shifting from “Bing Chat.”

The information comes from WindowsLatest, and according to the outlet, Microsoft is also “nearly ready” with an iOS version and will launch pretty soon.

Copilot for Android gives you access to Copilot without a Microsoft login

Source: Play Store

Upon downloading the app, you will get immediate access – a Microsoft login is not required.

The app is completely focused on delivering access to Microsoft’s AI chat assistant. There’s no huss or fuss, no clutter like Bing search or rewards. However, you will still have to face ads occasionally.

Microsoft has detailed the capabilities of its AI chatbot for the Android platform in detail through the app’s Play Store listing.

Copilot is a pioneering chat assistant from Microsoft powered by the latest OpenAI models, GPT-4 and DALL·E 3. These advanced AI technologies provide fast, complex, and precise responses, as well as the ability to create breathtaking visuals from simple text descriptions. Chat and create all in one place—for free!

The app’s Android launch comes as a surprise, but it seems like the logical step for Microsoft.

While there’s no sign of an app for the iOS platform, the development is reportedly underway. So, if you’re on an iPhone or iPad, you can use the Bing app to access Copilot features.

Copilot for Android is available for download now on the Google Play Store.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news