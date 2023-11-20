A new shortcut in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android suggests the platform is on the verge of launching its new AI-powered chatbot.

The company announced its popular instant messaging platform would be getting an AI chatbot during Meta Connect 2023. However, the AI-powered chat was only available to a handful of beta testers.

According to WABetaInfo, the latest beta comes with a new shortcut for the AI assistant.

For the past few months, Meta has been jacking up WhatsApp with new features, most notably Passkey support, the ability to search messages by date, and alternate profiles.

The company is also planning to introduce ads to the platform. However, the recent appearance of the new AI chatbot shortcut on the platform is an indication that Meta is finally close to introducing AI as it promised.

WhatsApp AI chat shortcut looks like the old Cortana icon

WhatsApp has recently started rolling out its latest beta for the Android app – version 2.23.24.26, available on the Google Play Store.

The folks at WABetaInfo noticed a new button with a circular icon on the top of the chats button in the Chats tab. The icon is reminiscent of Microsoft’s old Cortana icon.

Source: WABetaInfo

The new AI-powered chatbot is more accessible and easier to use with the introduction of a new button. When tapped, it opens a ChatGPT-style chatbot for answering questions.

The outlet has also disclosed the latest Android beta is only available to a handful of Android users, and WhatsApp will roll out the new beta to more people in the coming weeks.

Additionally, Google announced changes are coming to WhatsApp chat backup on Android in December.

Google will start counting chat backups towards storage, which is currently free.

Reducing the backup size can be achieved by deleting unnecessary chats and media. Images and videos in particular take up lots of space, especially as WhatsApp downloads any images posted in group chats.

