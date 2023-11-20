Apple Vision Pro to launch in March 2024, says Gurman

The latest report indicates that Apple will not be able to keep the originally expected January 2024 release date for the Vision Pro. It will likely be pushed back a few months.

Apple announced its first mixed-reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, early this year during the WWDC 2023. During the official announcement, Apple stated that the Vision Pro will go on sale in the United States early next year.

However, renowned Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman wrote in his latest Power On newsletter that the possibility of Apple keeping the anticipated Janurary date is nigh. Now, Gurman expects the device to debut “sometime around March.”

Preparation to launch Vision Pro ongoing, with final touches pending

According to the initial announcement, the headset was expected to launch in the United States, first with availability in other countries later in 2024.

Alongside the usual availability through the Apple online store, the company was also expected to sell the headset by appointment only in Apple retail stores, making it clear the device won’t be available through third-party retailers.

Gurman also suggests that Apple’s software team was aiming for an earlier debut, as the latest visionOS beta includes product onboarding videos and materials, usually prepared during the end of the software development cycle.

Even the latest iOS 17.2 beta comes with Vision Pro-related features like AirPlay Receiver and the ability to take spatial videos on iPhone 15 Pro models.

So, the possibility of a March release also gives Apple a small window to hold another event before the product’s release, showcasing the true capability of its $3,500 headset and the apps and features not ready for the June WWDC to potential customers.

Gurman has stated that the headset is currently in the final stages of testing, and Apple is planning the headset’s distribution and retail release.

