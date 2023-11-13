iOS 17.2 beta 2 lets you record spatial video on iPhone 15 Pro

Apple has released the iOS 17.2 beta 2 for the public beta testers. While the previous iOS 17.2 beta brought a missing Action Button functionality, the latest beta brings the ability to record Spatial videos to the iPhone 15 Pro and the Pro Max.

The new iOS 17.2 beta adds the Journal app for iPhone users to record daily activities. While the Journal app is an excellent addition, the most interesting feature is the ability to record Spatial videos.

According to the folks at the 9to5Mac, this particulate feature is only coming to the iPhone 15 Pro models – a bit disappointing for the standard iPhone 15 users.

iOS 17.2 beta 2 will let you record videos for the Vision Pro

Apple states that Spatial videos are recorded in 1080p at 30fps. The Cupertino company has also recommended the landscape mode to the users to get better stability while recording Spatial videos.

Also, these videos will take up more space, approximately 130MB for a minute-long video.

The best part is that users can watch these recorded Spatial videos on the Apple Vision Pro (You can also record with the headset) when the headset releases early next year.

There’s a new “Spatial Video for Apple Vision Pro” toggle in the Settings app. After enabling it, the Spatial option appears in the Camera app.

However, without the Vision Pro, users can only record and view Spatial video on the iPhone 15 Pro, but the desired 3D effect won’t appear. They will look like any standard 1080p video.

“Users will be able to capture precious moments in three dimensions and relive those memories with incredible depth on Apple Vision Pro,” Apple says. “Every spatial photo and video transports users back to a moment in time, like a celebration with friends or a special family gathering.”

In addition, the iOS 17.2 beta 2 also brings new Weather and Clock widgets, changes to the TV app, updates to Message syncing across devices, new Memoji options, and more.

