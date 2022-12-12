When is the Apple AR/VR headset going on sale?

Quick Answer: Many rumors claim Apple’s VR headset is coming in 2023, with the latest reports suggesting that the headset will launch in the second half of the year.

Apple is working on an AR/VR headset. The company hasn’t officially confirmed one, but it clearly sees the technology as a critical part of its future.

We’ve been seeing leaks about the potential headset for a while now. The company reportedly showed its headset to its board of directors in May 2022.

Additionally, many have speculated on what to expect when the headset launches.

Since Apple hasn’t officially revealed its headset to the public, there’s no way of knowing exactly when it will come out. But several industry insiders have weighed in, giving us a better idea about timeframes.

When is the Apple AR/VR headset coming out?

Short answer: Likely in the second half of 2023.

Early suggestions claimed we could see Apple’s AR/VR headset in January 2023. However, recent reports from industry insiders point to a release date later in the year.

Popular Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo shared an update in December 2022 stating that Apple’s shipment schedule for the headset is now slated for the second half of 2023.

Image: KnowTechie

Ming Chi-Kuo has also reported that the reveal event for Apple’s AR/VR headset is likely coming in January 2023. If that’s the case, we should learn exactly when the headset is coming at the event.

Another report from DigiTimes says that Apple will begin mass production of the headset in March 2023. That would give the company reasonable time to ship the device in the second half of the year.

Of course, these are all rumors as of now. We won’t know exactly when the VR headset will be available until Apple officially reveals it.

