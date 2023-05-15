Connect with us

Apple AR headset reportedly leaps and bounds ahead of rivals

Apple headset’s capabilities reportedly said to ‘far exceed’ those of rival devices like the Meta Quest Pro.
Apple is set to unveil its groundbreaking mixed-reality headset, potentially named Reality Pro, at its highly anticipated WWDC 2023 event.

According to a recent Wall Street Journal report, the device pushes the boundaries of immersive technology, promising to outpace competitors with its advanced capabilities.

Designed to resemble ski goggles, the Reality Pro aims to fully immerse users by enclosing their eyes, while external cameras facilitate augmented reality functionality.

The headset will include an external battery pack to maintain a comfortable and lightweight feel.

Apple Reality Pro to ‘far exceed’ competitor capabilities

Sure, the Reality Pro is still in its experimental phase, but insiders say it’s leaps and bounds beyond anything else on the market.

The catch? A rumored $3,000 price tag. But hey, with Meta Quest Pro slashing prices by $500, Apple may feel pressured to follow suit.

But seriously, who is buying this? We know that Apple typically crushes anything they sell, but again, which normal person throws away $3,000.

Regardless, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts a modest 200,000 to 300,000 shipments in 2023.

Regardless, WWDC 2023 promises to give us a glimpse into Apple’s long-awaited top-secret project. The mixed-reality market could explode into the mainstream if they pull it off.

Kevin is KnowTechie's founder and executive editor. With over 15 years of blogging experience in the tech industry, Kevin has transformed what was once a passion project into a full-blown tech news publication. Shoot him an email at kevin@knowtechie.com or find him on Mastodon or Post.

