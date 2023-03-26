Apple’s recent AR/VR headset demo has insiders facing doubts

Apple’s mixed-reality headset is slated for release soon, even if it’s not yet ready for prime time

In his latest “Power On” newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that Apple recently gave members of a group called the “Top 100” an early look at the upcoming and possibly over-hyped headset.

The event had a pep rally-like atmosphere and seemed more like a glorified validation session, minus all the validation.

Gurman’s newsletter didn’t hold back in revealing some less-than-stellar details about the headset:

“The device will start at around $3,000, lack a clear killer app, require an external battery that will need to be replaced every couple of hours and use a design that some testers have deemed uncomfortable,” Gurman writes. “It’s also likely to launch with limited media content.”

And as Gurman writes in his newsletter, Apple executives see the writing on the wall, noting that the headset may not be an instant hit they had originally hoped for:

“Executives are striking a realistic tone within the company. This isn’t going to be a hit product right out of the gate.”

Apple may be announcing an unfinished product

According to a recent report by the New York Times, anonymous insiders at Apple have expressed serious doubts about the AR/VR headset, which is rumored to be unveiled officially at this year’s WWDC in June.

The NYT report also suggests that not all team members are completely on board with this project, and some have even left their posts due to concerns that the device will flop with Apple customers.

But let’s not throw in the towel yet; it’s important not to underestimate Apple’s ability to innovate and design products people want. With the company’s reputation at stake, they won’t go down without a fight.

The fact that we haven’t yet learned the full extent of the device’s capabilities suggests that Apple may have some tricks up its sleeve.

Either way, the clock is ticking, and we’ll find out soon enough.

Feature Details Name Reality Pro or Reality One Price Expected to start at around $3,000 Launch Date TBD, but rumors suggest a WWDC announcement Announcement Date WWDC 2023, but we also heard that in 2022 Operating System ‘xrOS‘ Features Mixed reality headset that melds augmented and virtual reality Apps None currently, but reports suggest it to have third-party app capabilities Battery Life Requires external battery that needs replacing every few hours Design Some testers have deemed it uncomfortable Media Content Expected to launch with limited content Sales Apple hopes to sell about a million units in the first year Future Models Lower-priced and higher-performing models are in the works for future release Potential Revenue Could generate up to $3 billion in revenue in the first year

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: