New Apple leak reveals its AR headset’s operating system: ‘xrOS’

If you haven’t heard, Apple is working on a mixed-reality headset. And a new leak suggests that we could get an official reveal soon.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is gearing up to reveal the headset “as early as next year.”

Gurman spoke to people knowledgeable about Apple’s progress, confirming that the headset will come with its own operating system and App Store for downloading third-party content.

Previously, the company had coined the term ‘realityOS’ as the headset’s operating system. However, the name was recently changed to xrOS, representing Apple’s focus on ‘extended reality.’

Extended reality refers to the combination of augmented reality and virtual reality.

Augmented reality is when digital images are overlaid over the real world, while virtual reality is a closed environment with content displayed in the headset.

Apple’s headset will include new versions of apps that we’re all familiar with. Apps like Messages and Maps will offer their own app experience.

Additionally, Apple is distributing software development kits to third-party app developers. This will allow them to create their own games and apps for the headset.

We still don’t know exactly when the headset will come out. But we keep getting tidbits of information from various rumors and leaks, giving us an idea of what to expect with the new device.

Hopefully, we’ll hear from Apple soon about when we can expect to see it.

