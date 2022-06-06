Apple calls on Hollywood to create content for its VR/AR headset

As Apple continues to develop its upcoming headset, the company has called on Hollywood creators to help develop content for the device. Director Jon Favreau, who created Apple TV’s Prehistoric Planet, is working on adapting that series for AR.

That news comes from a recent report from The New York Times. The publication says that Apple is all-in on augmented reality. Although its headset is likely not coming until at least early 2023.

Interestingly, Apple’s WWDC 2022 starts today. While it isn’t expected for Apple to reveal the actual headset, we could see software-related news during the conference.

The software will give developers the tools for additional camera and voice-related features that they can add to their apps. That will establish a framework for developers to create more AR-based apps and features, in line with Apple’s development of an AR headset.

Of course, Apple isn’t the only major tech company working on AR technology. Facebook’s parent company, Meta, has shifted its focus to the metaverse. And the Meta Quest 2 headset has been around for a while now.

But much of the focus of AR and VR revolves around gaming for the time being. And Apple generally targets a much wider audience than just gamers with its new products.

So, it’s pretty safe to assume that Apple’s vision for its headset is not limited to gaming. And with the company now working with Hollywood to develop AR content, it looks like Apple is planning on shaking up the entire AR/VR space when it finally launches its AR headset.

