Today is the day. Apple’s WWDC keynote livestream goes live today at 10 AM PDT. If you are interested in learning about everything Apple is working on, you’ll definitely want to know how to watch Apple’s WWDC 2022 keynote livestream.

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) livestream is one of the company’s annual events. Typically, the WWDC keynote gives Apple the chance to showcase new software, but hardware pops up occasionally, as well.

So, how can you watch Apple’s WWDC keynote livestream, and what should you expect from the event?

What will Apple reveal at WWDC 2022?

While we don’t know exactly what Apple plans to show off, we do have some pretty solid ideas. For one, we should expect to see iOS 16 and iPadOS 16.

MacOS 13 will also probably make an appearance. One of the curveballs that we would love to see is more information about realityOS, the operating system that is reportedly powering Apple’s long-awaited AR/VR headset.

WWDC 2022 could also be where Apple reveals the next M2 chip and maybe even a new MacBook or Mac Pro.

How to watch Apple’s WWDC 2022 keynote livestream

If you want to watch WWDC 2022, you have options. For one, you can bookmark this page and tune in to the livestream embedded above this paragraph. If you prefer to watch it directly from YouTube, this link will get you there.

Additionally, you can watch it directly from Apple’s website on its Event page by going to this link right here. Again, Apple’s WWDC 2022 starts at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET.

WWDC 2022 is right around the corner

There you have it, a quick and simple guide to watching Apple’s WWDC 2022 livestream. We don’t know exactly how long the event will be, but we expect it to run for at least an hour and a half.

Fingers crossed Apple does reveal more about its mixed-reality headset, as there has been a ton of rumors swirling for literal years now.

