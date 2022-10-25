Apple
How to download and install iPadOS 16 to your iPad
iPadOS 16 brings a bunch of new features to the OS.
Apple has released iPadOS 16, bringing Stage Manager, new Messages features, and more to the iPad.
The latest iPad operating system brings SharePlay to Messages, so you can do shared activities, like watching movies, with your friends.
Mail has expanded functionality, as well, with AI-powered suggestions to follow up on emails or reminders if they’d forgotten to attach a file.
The Weather app is finally on iPad, and iPad Pro users get some new pro-level features to match the hardware inside. Stage Manager is finally here for multitasking workflows, and the Home app has a new design.
These are just a few of the improvements Apple has brought to iPadOS 16. To get all those new iPadOS features, you’ll first need to know if your iPad is compatible.
Who can update to iPadOS 16?
According to Apple, all owners of iPad Pro devices are going to get iPadOS 16. That also goes for anyone with an iPad Air (3rd gen or later), iPad mini (5th gen or later), or iPad (5th gen or later).
Any devices older than this will be stuck on iPadOS 15. Apple will still support iPadOS 15 with security updates for a while, but you won’t be getting any new features.
How to update your iPad to the latest version
If you want to update your iPad (and you totally should), here’s how you can do that in just a couple of quick steps:
Open the Settings app on your iPad
Tap on General
Then, tap on Software Update
Tap on Download and Install
You might get asked if you want to temporarily remove apps because the update needs more space. Tap on Continue. iOS will reinstall those apps after the update is finished.
Tap on Install once the update has been downloaded
Now your iPad is updated to iPadOS 16. You can now use all of the new features that Apple has been working on.
Those features include a new handwriting straightener to fix messy Apple Pencil scribbles and editable Messages.
You’ll also be safe from multiple security issues, as Apple patched a long list in this update.
What you won’t be able to use yet is the external monitor part of Stage Manager. Apple says that’s coming later this year.
