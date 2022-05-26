Google’s folding Pixel has been delayed, again

Multiple reports now show Google’s upcoming foldable phone, codenamed Passport, has been delayed until at least next year. We’ve been hearing about this device since 2019, and now we’re going to be waiting until at least 2023 to find out more.

Those reports come from Korean industry site The Elec, and supply chain analyst Ross Young of DSCC. Both have a fairly good track record for accuracy, so we see no reason to disagree with the timeline that now shows a next spring release.

We initially thought the device would be released at the end of 2021, after pointers to Passport were found in the Android 12 beta code. It’s been a long time since then, and we haven’t seen much news about the foldable.

Hearing from multiple sources in their supply chain that the Google foldable launch was delayed till next spring… pic.twitter.com/QXr7hhV3ZX — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) May 25, 2022

Another leak said that Google is working on at least one other foldable, “Jumbojack”. We’re not sure if that’s a phone or a larger foldable tablet.

9to5Google wonders if it is a device for internal testing. It’s entirely possible that Google has some foldables that are for developing Android features.

Google showed off both the Pixel Watch and an upcoming Pixel tablet at Google I/O earlier this year. A foldable Pixel will likely release after the tablet, otherwise, Google would have teased it at I/O as well.

