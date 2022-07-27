Pixel 6a arrives with a new Magic Eraser Camouflage tool

The Google Pixel 6a arrives this Thursday, July 28, 2022, and a new Magic Eraser Camouflage feature comes with it. You can also get free Pixel Buds if you pre-order.

The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro also came with a Magic Eraser feature when they debuted. The Magic Eraser tool uses AI to remove unwanted background objects.

Not only is the Camouflage feature coming with Google Pixel 6a, but it is also coming to Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

While Pixel’s Magic Eraser might not be the best background remover ever, it does do a solid job of removing unsightly backdrops from your photos. With the new Camouflage feature, it gets even better.

The new Camouflage feature and how it works

Magic Eraser in @GooglePhotos still erases unwanted objects—but now you can change the color of an object so it pops out or blends into its surroundings on #Pixel6a!#GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/jtTwBg1wkw — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) May 11, 2022

As reported by The Verge, the new Camouflage feature in Magic Eraser will ship with Pixel 6a, then arrive on Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro on July 28th.

The Camouflage feature is as the name implies. It simply helps to camouflage or blend the object and the background. This can help to defocus any unwanted detail and help the viewer to focus more on the main object. You can easily use it to make an object stand out or blend in.

With the Magic Eraser, you simply have to tap on the on-screen suggestion to remove people in the background or erase unwanted subjects.

Tensor + edge detect + object recognition + content aware full = Magic eraser on Pixel 6 👀 pic.twitter.com/cVw2B9Mfc6 — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) October 25, 2021

It’s essentially the same process on the Pixel 6a, except that this time around, you’ll find a toggle at the bottom of the screen with an option to erase or camouflage.

Your selection will be applied once you take your finger off the screen. You’ll also find options to undo or redo the effect, as well as one to save a copy.

Is the Camouflage feature better than the Magic Eraser?

Magic Eraser was broken after an update a few months ago. It’s now fixed and working perfectly to help you remove unwanted background details from photos.

With the Camouflage feature, you can take this even further by emphasizing or deemphasizing an object in the background. Overall, Magic Eraser is a solid feature for Pixel phones, and users will surely enjoy the new capabilities on the way.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: