Pixel 6’s magic eraser is broken after a recent Google Photos update

UPDATE 2/4/2022 4:46 PM ET: Google is rolling out a fix now and pushing a new update to Google Photos and instructs users to update to the latest version in the Play Store. The original story follows below.

No, it’s not just you. Google’s Pixel 6 magic eraser is broken after a recent Google Photos update. Launching the tool causes the Google Photos app to crash, redirecting users back to the homescreen.

Magic eraser was a heavily promoted feature Google introduced alongside the Pixel 6. The tool uses AI to remove unwanted objects in your photos that you don’t want there. It’s a really slick feature….when it works.

Users across Reddit and Twitter have documented the issue, and it seems there’s no workaround at this time. And as Android Police points out, even resetting the app doesn’t work because it disables the magic eraser feature completely.

@madebygoogle Magic Eraser crashing!!! What's happening to Google?? The last Google Photo update made the magic eraser stop working. SMH — Frank Fernandez (@s3fernandez) February 4, 2022

If the new Google Photos update hasn’t landed on your Pixel 6 yet and you regularly use the magic eraser, do yourself a favor and disable automatic updates on the Google Photos app. You can do this by clicking on the three dots menu in the top right corner of the Play Store listing and unchecking the Enable auto-update option.

This latest magic eraser issue adds to the list of bugs that have plagued the Pixel 6 since its launch. From dropped calls, fingerprint sensor problems, flickering display issues, and a previous magic eraser bug, Google has had its hands full.

In response to the bug, the Google Photos team has reached out to users and directed them to its support pages. As to when the team issues a fix, that’s unclear at this time, but the assumption is that a fix is coming sooner rather than later.

In a statement provided to KnowTechie: “Starting today, we are rolling out a fix, so please update to the latest version of Google Photos (5.76.0.426251772 or higher) in the Play Store.“

