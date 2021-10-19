Magic Eraser on Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro eliminates photobombers at a tap

Google just filled in the blanks that we were missing on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, and the camera features are a standout yet again.

I mean, everyone associates the Pixel range with great image quality, but Google wanted to add more functionality. One of the coolest new features is called Magic Eraser, and it uses AI to remove objects in your photos that you don’t want there.

I mean totally removes them, at a tap. Take your photos, then head into the Google Photos app to find the shot. Tap on the things you want to be removed, and AI will take over, putting that Tensor chip to work. You might see a faint outline or shadow of the thing removed, according to Engadget, but that’s insanely good for such a simple workflow.

It’s similar to Photoshop’s Content Aware Fill, but with far fewer steps. The other cool thing? Because it’s part of Google Photos, you can use it on previously taken images.

Yes, your entire library of photos can be tweaked with just a few taps, removing all the things you don’t want in your images. Old boyfriends? Gone. Trash cans? Gone. Messy rooms? Gone.

Well, maybe. Google does say it might not work on all image elements. That’s probably because the AI models that do the scene replacing work best when they have large, uninterrupted backgrounds to pick replacement textures from, like the sky or ground.

