The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro take some of the pain away from customer service calls

Google has finally revealed the long-awaited Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, and the phones come with some pretty interesting new features. Thanks to the new Tensor SoC combined with Google’s software expertise, the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro feature a new Phone app that will make those pesky customer service calls just a little bit more manageable.

Google has introduced two new features to the Pixel 6 phone lineup called Wait Times and Direct My Call. Both of these features add some much-needed enhancement to the phones’ call features.

With Wait Times, Google is unlocking the ability for Pixel 6 users to see the potential hold times for any 1-800 number before they even make the call. They’ll also be met with projected wait times for later in the day or week when initially dialing the number.

The company says that it measures these projections using “call length data that is not linked to user identifiers,” so there shouldn’t be any privacy concerns.

The other feature, Direct My Call, is a great quality of life enhancement for those annoying automated customer service menus. There’s nothing worse than having to go through a massive list of options for where to redirect your call just to forget what the robot voice said at the end so you have to listen all over again.

Direct My Call lists out the menu options for calls right on your Pixel 6’s screen. This way, you won’t have to struggle through the droning of the robotic voice reading through the list, and you can pick the right number from a written list right there on your phone’s screen.

These new additions will likely be very welcome on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro’s Phone app. Calling any kind of customer service line can be a hassle nowadays, and hopefully, these features will prove to alleviate some of that hassle in the future.

As for users with older Pixel devices, it’s not yet clear if these new features are limited to the latest models or not, but it would be nice to see it come to other Pixel phones, as well.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: