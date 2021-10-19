Google’s Pixel Pass bundles a Pixel 6, YouTube Premium, and more for just $45 a month

As part of today’s Google Pixel 6 Fall Launch event, Google has unveiled a brand new service to go along with its new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Pixel Pass is a new all-in-one bundle that the company is offering to help you pay for your phone in monthly installments, as well as bundling in a few premium subscriptions.

In addition to giving you the option to pay for your Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro in monthly installments, Pixel Pass gives users a few extra benefits. You’ll get 200 GB of Google One cloud storage, YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium, and Google Play Pass.

You also get an extra year of warranty to add on top of the one-year manufacturer warranty offered on the Pixel phones.

Pixel Pass pricing starts at $45 for the Pixel 6 and $55 for the Pixel 6 Pro. When you use this service, you’ll be eligible for a phone upgrade after two years.

After paying for the service for two years, your phone will be completely paid off. You can cancel Pixel Pass at any time before the two years is up, but you will be required to pay the remaining balance on your phone and you’ll lose access to all of the added premium subscriptions.

And, of course, upgrading your phone after the two years is up will potentially change the price, depending on how much the new phone costs.

Pixel Pass doesn’t include phone service by itself. However, Google is offering Pixel Pass through its Google Fi phone service, and you can even save $5 a month off of your Google Fi plan if you are signed up for Pixel Pass. You can also subscribe to Pixel Pass through the Google Store if you want to go a different route for phone service.

