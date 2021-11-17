Go update your Pixel 6, Google fixed the fingerprint sensor issue

When Google released the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro handsets, there was an annoying issue that cropped up with the under-screen fingerprint reader being slow to read your prints.

Apparently, it was enough of an issue for Google to issue a rare mid-cycle update, with a second November update that should help alleviate the issues with the fingerprint sensor.

While Google hasn’t yet released the update notes for this small (14.56MB) update, Verizon’s own update page notes that the update “improves the performance of your device’s fingerprint sensor.” We don’t yet know if it also fixes the bug that sometimes breaks the fingerprint sensor completely if the device’s battery drains to zero.

If you have one of the new Pixel phones, here’s how to check for the update to fix your fingerprint sensor’s slow speed.

If you have been noticing issues with the fingerprint scanner, follow these steps: Open up Settings Scroll down, tap on System, then on System Update Follow the prompts to update your Pixel’s software If the update isn’t triggering If you’re comfortable with using ADB to update your Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro, you can download the update manually and update that way. While it’s a straightforward process, please don’t attempt this if you’re not comfortable with using the command line Download the specific update file for your device from the links below (the OTA link is the one you should start with), and follow the instructions Google has here to update your device Pixel 6 – SD1A.210817.037 – all – Factory Image – OTA

Pixel 6 – SD1A.210817.037.A1 – Verizon – Factory Image – OTA Pixel 6 Pro – SD1A.210817.037 – all – Factory Image – OTA

Pixel 6 Pro – SD1A.210817.037.A1 – Verizon – Factory Image – OTA

Again, if you’re not comfortable manually updating your phone, it’s probably better to wait until the System Update prompt asks you to update.

The fix for the flickering screen issue is coming in the December patch, so you might want to wait anyway if the fingerprint sensor’s performance isn’t bothering you.

